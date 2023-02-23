Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Feb. 23, 2023

Information in the Feb. 23, 2023 Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft report they took at 10:56 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 0-99 block of Aldon Road in Boulder Hill.

Battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a battery they took at 2:51 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 1700 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township.

Criminal trespass reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a criminal trespass to property at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 1000 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Oscar Reza, 24, of the 1200 block of Spencer Street, Aurora, for driving without a valid license at 2:32 a.m. Feb. 21 on Route 34 near Hill Avenue in Montgomery. Reza was released after being issued a notice to appear in court.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Aylin Sillas, 22, of the 1900 block of Lilac Lane, Aurora, at 12:48 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 0-10 block of Riverview Court in Bristol Township while investigating a suspicious vehicle. Sillas was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Vehicle burglary reports

Sheriff deputies are investigating reports of a burglary to a motor vehicle they took at 9 and 9:40 a.m. Feb. 18 in the 0-99 block of Marina Drive in Oswego Township.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an ID theft report they took at 10:46 a.m. Feb. 18 in the 100 block of Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill.

Juvenile cited for driving 115 mph

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed a male juvenile from Coal City for speeding 115 mph in a 55 mph zone at 11:06 a.m. Feb. 18 near the intersection of Route 52 and Ashley Road in Lisbon Township. The sheriff’s office said the juvenile was released from the scene with a notice to appear in court.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 18 in the 0-99 block of Pueblo Road in Boulder Hill.

Vehicle burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputes are investigating a report of a burglary to a vehicle they took at 3:12 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 0-99 block of Shore Drive in Oswego Township.

Domestic battery report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 8:47 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 0-100 block of West Rickard Drive in Bristol Township.

Boulder Hill burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a residential burglary they took at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill.

Theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft report they took at 9:26 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 0-99 block of Sonora Drive in Boulder Hill.

Motorist cited for 95 mph on Route 71

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Sarah E. Bockel, 34, of the 12000 block of Route 26, Princeton, with speeding 95 mph in a 55 mph zone at 11 a.m. Feb. 15 on Route 71 near West Highpoint Road in Fox Township. Bockel was released after being given a notice to appear in court.

Domestic battery report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 2:07 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 100 block of East Rickard Drive in Bristol Township.

Traffic stop leads to arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael G. Malone, 35, of the 100 block of Main Street, Oswego, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for an equipment violation at 4:09 a.m. Feb. 16 in the area of Route 31 and Albright Road in Montgomery. The sheriff’s office said Malone was found to be wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended and a Will County warrant for failure to appear in court for on charges of driving while license suspended and speeding in excess of 35 mph over the posted speed limit. Malone was transported to the county jail for processing.

Two juveniles injured in crash; driver cited

A juvenile driver and a juvenile passenger were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:55 a.m. Feb 14 in the area of Needham and Hale roads in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said both juveniles were transported to Rush Copley Medical Center, while the juvenile driver was cited for driving without a valid license.

Property damage report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 4:14 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 8900 block of Millbrook Road in Fox Township.

Possession, DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Eduardo J. Aquino-Loperena, 31, of the 0-10 block of Rocky Way, Boulder Hill, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for an equipment violation at 10:54 p.m. Feb. 14 near Boulder Hill Pass and Route 25 in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Aquino-Loperena was charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and possession of cannabis outside of an approved container. Aquino-Loperena also was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving with a broken taillight. He was transported to the county jail pending a bond hearing.