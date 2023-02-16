Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Feb. 16, 2023

Information in the Feb. 16, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Man arrested on two warrants

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Demetri M. Gipson, 24, of the 900 block of Celebration Drive, Aurora, after a traffic stop at 10:53 a.m. Feb. 12 in the area of Cannonball Trail and Overlook Court in Bristol Township. Gipson was wanted on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a cannabis possession charge and a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Gipson was transported to the county jail in yorkville for processing.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 11:57 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 1200 block of Whitetail Ridge Court in Kendall Township.

Lisbon burglary under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a residential burglary received at 4:53 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 12000 block of Brisbin Road in Lisbon Township.

Domestic reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 8:19 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 0-99 block of Coy Park Drive in Newark.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run traffic crash that occurred at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 12 in the area of Line Road and Route 52 in Seward Township.

Warrant arrest after traffic stop

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Juan A. Ordonez-Vasquez, 37, of the 0-99 block of South Street in Bristol, after a traffic stop at 12:06 a.m. Feb. 13 in the area of Orchard Road and Route 34 in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Ordonez-Vasquez was wanted on a Lake County, Indiana, warrant for burglary and cited for driving without a valid license. He was transported to the county jail for processing.

Theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft report they took at 12:51 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 7300 block of Clubhouse Drive in Kendall Township.

Body writ arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Erik Swenson, 55, of the 0-99 block of Royce Road, Oswego, at 1:06 p.m. Feb. 11 at his residence on a Kendall County civil body writ. He was transport to the county jail.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 5:21 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 1600 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 6:53 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 1000 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township.

Fleeing, eluding

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an aggravating fleeing and eluding incident that occurred at 1:56 p.m. Feb. 11 when they attempted to stop a vehicle at Route 34 and Autumn Creek Boulevard in Yorkville for multiple traffic violations.

Boulder Hill assault report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of an assault they took at 12:20 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill.

Assault reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of an assault at 5:29 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 100 block of Dolores Street in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Protection order violation reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a violation of an order of protection they took at 7:56 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 600 block of Norway Street in Big Grove Township.

Harassment report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of harassment through electronic communications they took at 11:57 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 0-99 block of Crescent Court in Oswego Township.

Warrant arrest made

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jose Guerra, 24, of the 0-99 block of Seton Creek Drive, Oswego, at 9:36 a.m. Feb. 10 at his residence on a Will County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Guerra was transported to the county jail for processing.

Burglary report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a residential burglary report that they took at 1:29 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 7000 block of Madeline Drive in Bristol Township.

Motorist cited for 97 mph in 55 mph zone

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Ronald J. Vandermeir, 40, of the 4000 block of East 2551st Road, Sheridan, with driving 97 mph in a 55 mph zone at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 10 on Newark Road near Lisbon Road in Big Grove Township. Vandermeir was given a notice to appear in court.

Protection order violation reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a violation of an order of protection they took at 5:40 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 600 block of Norway Street in Big Grove Township.

Boulder Hill man stopped, cited

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Frankie T. Higgins, 38, of the 0-99 block of Whitney Way, Boulder Hill, at 11:51 p.m. Feb. 10 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and unlawful use of registration after stopping his vehicle near Circle Drive East and Greenbriar Road in Boulder Hill.

Arrested on multiple warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Arica Dale, 32, of the 100 block of Harbor Drive, Oswego Township, at 12:57 a.m. Feb. 11 at her residence while investigating a report of a suspicious circumstance. The sheriff’s office said Dale was wanted on Kendall County warrants for domestic battery and criminal damage to property, and a Kane County warrant for obstructing identification. Dale was transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI arrest on Route 34

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Adam M. Jimenez, 30, of the 700 block of Duncan Drive, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for making an improper right turn at 1:17 a.m Feb. 11 on Route 34 near American Way in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said Jimenez was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Arturo Bueno, 33, of the 300 block of Thomas Drive, West Chicago, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a speeding violation at 2:20 a.m. Feb. 11 on Mill Road near Orchard Road in Oswego. Bueno was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for speeding 75 mph in a 45 mph zone. He was transported to the county jail for processing.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took an ID theft report at 9:55 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 400 block of Chicago Road in Big Grove Township. The sheriff’s office said someone altered one of the victim’s checks.

Under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a violation of an order of protection they took at 12:10 p.m. Feb. 9 at the sheriff’s office in Yorkville.

Protection order violations reported

Sheriff’s deputies took two reports of a violation of an order of protection, one at 2:50 p.m. and the other at 7:56 p.m. Feb. 9, in the 600 block of Norway Street in Big Grove Township.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies cited Santos P. Garcia, 48, of the 700 block of East Galena Road, Aurora, with driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 3:58 p.m. Feb. 9 near Douglas Road and Fernwood Road in Oswego.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 1000 block of Prairie Lane in Bristol Township.

DUI arrest on Plainfield Road

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Victoria G. Bunna, 52, of the 200 block of Lakeshore Drive, Oswego, while responding to a property damage accident at 8:05 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 1400 block of Plainfield Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Bunna was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail for processing.

Seward Township DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ted Charles Berman, 64, of the 22000 block of Camelot Court, Joliet, at 11:32 p.m. Feb. 9 while responding to a property damage accident on Holt Road near Wabena Avenue in Seward Township. The sheriff’s office said Berman was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail for processing.

Seward Township burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary at 9:36 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 0-999 block of Route 52 in Seward Township. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating.

Vehicle parts taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of motor vehicle parts that occurred at 10:22 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 0-99 block of Hillstone Road in Boulder Hill.

Boulder Hill man cited

Sheriff’s deputies cited Arturo Rodriguez-Lucio, 38, of the 0-99 bock of South Bereman Road, Boulder Hill, for driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle he was driving for an equipment violation at 7:07 p.m. Feb. 7 in the area of Boulder Hill Pass and Hillstone Road in Boulder Hill.

Juvenile arrested

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old at 7:49 p.m. Feb. 7 on Union Street near Route 71 in Big Grove Township. The sheriff’s office said the juvenile was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding and transported to the county jail for processing.

Warrant arrest following traffic stop

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Teresa I. Sanchez, 31, of the 2200 block of Light Road, Oswego Township, after stopping her vehicle at 12:11 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 2500 block of Light Road in Oswego Township. Sanchez was taken into custody when she was found to be wanted on a Grundy County warrant on a charge of retail theft. She was transported to the county jail for processing.