February 11, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Bowl for Vets event raises money for Rolling Thunder

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured are second place winners (tie) Jaylen Dion and Philip Schmidt, American Legion Riders Post #181 Director Bob Lawrence, and first place winner Charlie Waller from the ALR's Bowl for Vets event held Jan. 28.

Pictured are second place winners (tie) Jaylen Dion and Philip Schmidt, American Legion Riders Post #181 Director Bob Lawrence, and first place winner Charlie Waller from the ALR's Bowl for Vets event held Jan. 28. (photo provided by American Legion Riders Post #181)

The American Legion Riders Post 181 from Sandwich coordinated Bowl for Vets on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Sandwich Idle Hour Lanes.

Cash prizes were awarded to Charlie Waller for first place, and Philip Schmidt and Jaylen Dion for a second place tie.

Sandy and Bob Lawrence coordinated the event, which had a large community turnout and many businesses donating items for the raffles.

Proceeds from this event will be sent to Rolling Thunder to further educate the public that many American Prisoners of War were left behind after all previous wars, and to protect future veterans from being left behind should they become prisoners of war or become missing in action. Rolling Thunder sends checks to veterans in need to help pay for rent, utilities, mortgages and car repairs.