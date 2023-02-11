Bowl for Vets event raises money for Rolling Thunder

The American Legion Riders Post 181 from Sandwich coordinated Bowl for Vets on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Sandwich Idle Hour Lanes.

Cash prizes were awarded to Charlie Waller for first place, and Philip Schmidt and Jaylen Dion for a second place tie.

Sandy and Bob Lawrence coordinated the event, which had a large community turnout and many businesses donating items for the raffles.

Proceeds from this event will be sent to Rolling Thunder to further educate the public that many American Prisoners of War were left behind after all previous wars, and to protect future veterans from being left behind should they become prisoners of war or become missing in action. Rolling Thunder sends checks to veterans in need to help pay for rent, utilities, mortgages and car repairs.