Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Feb. 9, 2023

Information in the Feb. 9, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

One injured in Boulder Hill crash

A 29-year-old Montgomery woman was injured in a crash at 7:59 a.m. Feb. 6 at Boulder Hill Pass and Circle Drive east in the Boulder Hill subdivision, the sheriff’s office reported. The woman was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 10:04 a.m. Feb. 6 in the 100 block of Fernwood Road in Boulder Hill.

Motorist cited

Sheriff’s deputies cited Dora Herrera-Restrepo, 36, of the 0-99 block of Indian Avenue, Aurora, with driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 12:22 p.m. Feb. 6 for traveling 40 mph in a 25 mph zone on Boulder Hill Pass at South Bereman Road in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Arturo Montano, 20, of the 0-99 block of Hubbard Way, Boulder Hill, at 1:42 p.m. Feb. 6 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of a traffic offense. Montano was transported to the county jail in Yorkville without incident.

Property damage under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 0-99 block of West Rickard Drive in Bristol Township.

90 mph in 55 mph zone

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed a juvenile driver for speeding 90 mph in a 55 mph zone and no proof of insurance at 1:39 p.m. Feb. 5 near the intersection of Route 47 and Newark Road in Lisbon Township. The juvenile was released at the scene after being given a notice to appear in court.

Cited for speeding

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Miguel Camacho, 21, of the 11000 block of Faxon Road, Plano, for speeding in excess of 26 mph over the posted limit after stopping his vehicle at 9:56 a.m. Feb. 4 in the area of Route 126 and Schlapp Road in NaAuSay Township.

Theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft report they received at 12:55 p.m. Feb. 3 at the sheriff’s office.

Warrant arrest made

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jorge Deltoro, 33, of the 2000 block of Sir Barton Lane, Montgomery, at 2:19 p.m. Feb. 3 at the sheriff’s office on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of battery. Deltoro was transported to the county jail for processing.

Driving while license revoked

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Jason M. Gunterman, 43, of the 0-99 block of Riverview Court, Oswego, for driving while license revoked after a traffic stop for an equipment violation at 8:22 p.m. Feb. 3 in the area of North Madison Street and Chicago Road in Oswego.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Chrissy Verschave, 38, of the 400 block of Madison Street, Oswego, while responding to a report of an unconscious subject in a vehicle parked at 8:21 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 2000 bock of Route 34 in Oswego Township. Verschave was charged with driving under the influence and issued a recognizance bond and released.

Domestic battery investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 11:17 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 0-99 block of Rocky Way in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Adam M. Rivera, 37 of the 1000 block of Route 30, Oswego Township, at 3:17 a.m. Feb. 4 at his residence on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of armed robbery and obstructing identification. Rivera was transported to the county jail for processing.

Domestic battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic battery at 12:02 p.m. Feb. 1 at a home in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Protection order violation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a violation of an order of protection they took at 12:25 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Center Drive in Bristol Township.

Protection order violation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a violation of an order of protection they took at 2:56 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 600 block of Norway Street in Big Grove Township.

Plainfield woman injured

A 62-year-old Plainfield woman was injured in a motor vehicle crash at 6:54 p.m. Feb. 1 in the area of Rance Road and Pioneer Court in Oswego Township, the sheriff’s office reported. The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

Sexual assault under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal sexual assault that occurred at 7:22 p.m. Feb. 1 in Oswego Township.

No valid license

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Julio I. Garcia, 31, of the 1000 block of Walsh Drive, Yorkville, for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 11:49 p.m. Feb. 1 on Route 126 near Ashley Road in Kendall Township.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Marissa James, 20, of the 1500 block of Light Road in Oswego Township, at 12:54 a.m. Feb. 2 on a charge of domestic battery. Police said James was transported to the county jail for processing.