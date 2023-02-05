Hilltop Gardeners will meet at Oswego library Feb. 9

The Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club will meet on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Oswego Public Library, 32 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Oswego. The meeting opens at 9 a.m. with social time followed by a program at 9:30 a.m.

“Putting design principles to work in your garden” will be presented by Cindy Tyley. She will discuss theoretical and practical implementation of principles of landscape design for the DIY gardener. Tyley is the owner of Carriage House Garden Design in Westmont.

There is no cost and the public is invited to attend. For more information call Debbie at 630-217-2943. Find us on Facebook at Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club.