The Yorkville Public Library hosts a painting class for adults.

Dabblers: Adult Painting Class for Beginners will be held at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 8.

Learn to paint with Carolyn Kyle. Each monthly session will focus on different techniques, media or styles. From basic brush strokes to matting and framing masterpieces, come dabble a bit with Carolyn.

Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road.