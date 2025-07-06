Plano Library holding summer-long diaper drive

The Plano Library is hosting a diaper drive through Aug. 30.

The Plano Library is asking the community to help out young families.

You can help families to keep their children clean, dry and healthy by donating a package of unopened wipes, diapers or pull-ups at the library. Diaper sizes 4-7 are needed the most.

The Diaper Closet distributes free diapers year-round from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at Sandwich Church of the Nazarene, 205 W. College St.

The Plano Library, 15 W. North St., hosts free community programs for kids and adults this summer. Register for adult programs by calling 630-552-2009 and for kids programs by calling 630-552-2025.