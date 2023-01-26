Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Jan. 26, 2023

Information in Jan. 26, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Aggravated assault among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jorge M. Bermudez, 34, of the 1000 block of Route 30, Oswego Township, at 8:12 a.m. Jan. 23 at his residence on charges of domestic battery, aggravated assault and endangering the life of a child. Bermudez was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft report they took at 10:18 a.m. Jan. 23 in the 5000 block of Minkler Road in Oswego Township.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacob Dean Young, 35, of the 200 block of North Hale Street, Plano, at 8:21 p.m. Jan. 23 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of driving while license revoked. Young was transported to the county jail for processing.

Arrested on DuPage warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Aaron C. Malone, 33, of the 700 block of Hammond Avenue, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a moving violation at 8:56 p.m. Jan. 23 in the area of Route 30 and Briarcliff Road in Montgomery. The sheriff’s office said Malone was transported to the county jail for processing after it was learned he was wanted on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence.

Property damage arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Roberto Martinez, 33, of the 1000 block of Route 30, Oswego Township, at 5:53 p.m. Jan. 22 at his residence on a charge of criminal damage to property. The sheriff’s office said Martinez was transported to the county jail for processing

DUI charges in crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Rafael Zavala Jr., 35, of the 80 block of California Court, Aurora, while responding to a motor vehicle crash at 3:03 a.m. Jan. 21 in the area of Fox Road and Eldamain Road in Fox Township. The sheriff’s office said Zavala was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the county jail for processing.

Obstructing among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ivan Orrala, 19, of the 0-99 block of Hunter Drive, Boulder Hill, at 2:51 p.m. Jan. 21 after they stopped the vehicle he was driving in the area of Fernwood Road and Hunter Drive in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Orrala was charged with obstructing identification and driving while license suspended. He was transported to the county jail for processing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nicole V. Plum, 49, of the 100 block of Heathgate Road, Boulder Hill, at 8:22 p.m. Jan. 21 at her residence on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of theft. Plum was transported to the county jail for processing, the sheriff’s office said.

Sexual assault under investigation

The sheriff’s office is investigating a report of criminal sexual assault that they received at 6:18 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 0-100 block of Ashe Road in Bristol Township.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 8:08 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 1200 block of Plainfield Road in NaAuSay Township.

Warrant arrest made

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kyle Koller, 26, of the 300 block of Barnaby Drive, Oswego, at 9:59 a.m. Jan. 18 at his residence on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle. Koller was transported to the county jail without incident.

Boulder Hill domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 10:50 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 0-99 block of Whitney Way in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sandro Castro, 23, of the 100-199 block of Dolores Street, Oswego Township, at 4:08 p.m. Jan. 18 at his residence on a warrant for a charge of violation of an order of protection. The sheriff’s office said Castro was transported to the county jail without incident.

Child porn, grooming incident reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report they took at 5:06 p.m. Jan. 19 of possible child pornography/grooming in Plano.

DUI arrest after crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jennipher Beesly-Androvic, 47, of the 800 block of Symphony Drive, Aurora, on a charge of driving under the influence after the vehicle she was driving was involved in a crash at 10:33 p.m. Jan. 18 on Collins and Douglas roads in Oswego Township. Beesly-Androvic was transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI, leaving crash site

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brian Szovati, 46, of the 1800 block of Ione Court, Aurora, at 2:19 a.m. Jan. 19 after stopping his vehicle for several moving violations on Boulder Hill Pass near Route 25 in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Szovati was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a traffic crash that had occurred earlier on Briarcliff Road near Fernwood Road in Boulder Hill. Szovati was transported to the county jail for processing.

Burglary under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle that they took at 3:41 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 1000 block of McHugh Road in Bristol Township.