Sign-up underway now for Oswego Police Department’s Citizen’s Police Academy

Applications are now available for the Oswego Police Department’s Citizen’s Police Academy which will begin Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Classes will run from 6:30 p.m. to approximately 8:30 p.m. for 13 weeks on Wednesdays in the community room at the police station, 3355 Woolley Road. Classes will have a minimum of 12 participants and a maximum of 20. Eligible applicants must be 18 or older and reside, own property or operate a business within the village.

Students will be instructed on various functions and duties of the police department and its officers. Some of the topics include patrol operations, investigations, crime scene investigation, DUI enforcement and criminal law. Open dialogue and questions are encouraged in the classroom. Students also may participate in practicals that allow the class to step into the role of the officer in various situations. Graduates of the class are eligible to join the Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni.

This class is designed to promote better communication between village residents and the police department by fostering a better understanding of the needs of law enforcement and the community.

Applications may be picked up at the police station or completed online at oswegoil.org/CPA.

The application deadline for the February class is noon Feb. 17.

For information, call Officer Stephen Bailey at 630-551-7364 or Deputy Chief Kevin Norwood at 630-551-7300.