Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Jan. 19, 2023

Information in Jan. 19, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in the Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Boulder Hill man arrested

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Javier Perez, 30, of the 0-99 block of Amesbury Road, Boulder Hill, at 7:38 p.m. Jan. 15 at his residence on charges of domestic battery and possession of a firearm without a firearm owner identification card. Perez was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Violation of an order of protection

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Beatriz Delgado, 34, of the 0-99 block of Pembrooke Road, Boulder Hill, at 10:35 a.m. Jan. 14 at her residence on an Aurora police warrant on a charge of violation of an order of protection.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 15000 block of Miller Road in Little Rock Township.

Warrant arrest after vehicle stop

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Omar J. Rodriguez-Otero, 24, of the 1800 block of Lilac Lane, Aurora, after stopping a traffic stop at 5:14 a.m. Jan. 13 in the area of East Washington Street and Grove Road in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Rodriguez-Otero was wanted on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of a seat belt violation and two separate Bureau County warrants for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving without a valid driver’s license. Rodriguez-Otero was taken into custody and transported to the county jail.

Theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft report they took at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 9000 block of East Veterans Parkway in Yorkville.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of ID theft they took at 3:50 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 7000 block of Madeline Drive in Bristol Township.

DUI among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hector Rosa, 22, of the 2000 block of Fox Pointe Drive, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a speeding violation at 11:49 p.m. Jan. 13 on Route 30 at Goodwin Drive in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Rosa was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and speeding 81 mph in a 45 mph zone. Rosa also was found to be wanted on Kendall County warrant on a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury crash. Rosa was transported to the county jail for processing.

Trespass arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ernesto Ortiz-Gallegos, 33, of the 600 block of South River Street, Aurora, on a charge of criminal trespass to property at 3:16 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 1600 block of Route 31 in Oswego Township. Ortiz-Gallegos was transported to the county jail for processing.

Battery arrest in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamie Aaron, 32, of the 099 block of Pembrooke Road, Boulder Hill, at 3:46 p.m. Jan. 11 on charges of battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor as a result of an incident that occurred in the area of Surrey and Wyndham roads in Boulder Hill. Aaron was transported to the county jail for processing.

Traffic stop leads to arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Chase A. Credit, 23, of the 3000 block of Winchester Court in Aurora after stopping the vehicle he was driving for an equipment violation at 2:30 a.m. Jan 10 in the area of Route 34 and Douglas Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Credit was charged with obstructing a peace officer, driving on a revoked license and unlawful possession of cannabis. Credit was transported to the county jail for processing.

Warrant arrest made

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Justin A. Vahl, 35, of the 0-99 block of South Bereman Road, Boulder Hill, while conducting a traffic stop at 9:23 a.m. Jan. 10 in the area of Briarcliff and Woodcliff roads in Boulder Hill. Vahl was taken into custody and transported to the county jail when it was found he was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of speeding in excess of 35 mph over the posted speed limit.

Two warrants

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Shawn D. Baldwin Jr., 33, of the 0-99 block of East Van Buren Street, Oswego, at 10:21 p.m. Jan 10 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended and a Will County warrant for failure to appear in court on a possession of cannabis charge. Baldwin was transported to the county jail for processing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Steven M. Strzalka, 43, of the 500 block of Cheshire Court, Yorkville, at 12:06 a.m. Jan. 11 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of domestic battery. The sheriff’s office said Strzalka was transported to the county jail for processing.