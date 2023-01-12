Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Jan. 12, 2023

Information in the Jan. 12, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Home repair fraud under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of home repair fraud they took at 10:32 a.m. Jan. 9 in the 0-99 block of Pueblo Road in Boulder Hill.

Speeding 92 mph

Sheriff’s deputies cited Euddis Herrera-Fuentes, 25, of the 5400 block of Iowa Street, Chicago, at 1:21 p.m. Jan. 9 on Route 126 and Old Ridge Road in NaAuSay Township for speeding 92 mph zone in a 55 mph zone and for driving without a valid license. Herrera-Fuentes was released after being given a notice to appear in court.

ID theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an ID theft report they took at 1:17 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 0-99 block of Oak Creek Drive in Bristol Township.

ID theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an ID theft report they took at 3:26 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill.

Property damage under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to state support property they took at 4:16 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 7000 block of Route 71 in Bristol Township.

Burglary to vehicle reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle they took at 7:28 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest made

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kacie M. Riley, 24, of the 1000 block of Light Road in Oswego Township, at 10:38 p.m. Jan. 9 after stopping her vehicle for several traffic violations. The sheriff’s office said Riley was found to be wanted on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of cannabis. Riley was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Cited for speeding 35 mph over limit

Sheriff’s deputies cited Bryanna Ortega, 19, of the 0-99 block of Hampton Road, Boulder Hill, for speeding 35 mph over the posted speed limit at 10:25 a.m. Jan. 8 on Minkler Road at Reservation Road in Oswego Township. Ortega was released on a recognizance bond.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested John C. Cobb, 45, no known address, at 2:57 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 60th block of Marina Road, Oswego Township, on a charge of domestic battery. Cobb was transported to the county jail and booked.

Trespass arrest made

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sara J. Little, 42, of the 0-100 block of Lincoln Avenue, Aurora, and Ernesto Gallegos-Ortiz, 33, of the 600 block of South River Road, Aurora, on charges of criminal trespass to real property at 10:48 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 1600 block of Route 31 in Oswego Township. Little and Ortiz were transported to the county jail for processing.

Warrant arrest at courthouse

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daemir Davis, 18, of the 300 block of West School Street, Plano, at 9:18 a.m. Jan. 6 at the county courthouse in Yorkville on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of no valid driver’s license. The sheriff’s office said Davis was transported to the county jail for processing.

Serena man hurt in crash

A 21-year-old Serena man was injured and transported to an area hospital because of injuries he suffered in a motor vehicle crash at 6:23 a.m. Jan. 5 in the area of Rogers and Whitfield roads in Fox Township.

One injured in crash north of Plano

A 34-year-old Plano man was injured and transported to an area hospital because of injuries he suffered in a motor vehicle crash at 7:43 a.m. Jan. 5 in the area of Creek and Galena roads in Little Rock Township.

Iowa resident injured in crash

A 34-year-old Waukee, Iowa, woman was injured and transported to an area hospital with injuries she suffered in a motor vehicle crash at 12:32 p.m. Jan. 5 on Whitewillow Road west of O’Brien Road in Seward Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

Aurora man faces obstruction charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Aurora man while conducting a traffic stop at 12:14 a.m. Jan. 6 in the area of Route 34 and Orchard Road in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said the driver, Letayvon M. Hastings, 19, of the 300 block of Old Indian Trial, Aurora, was charged with obstructing a peace officer and cited for driving without a valid driver’s license and unlawful transportation of cannabis in a motor vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle, Marquese O. Peaches, 21, of the 400 block of Frontenac Street, Aurora, was cited for unlawful transportation of cannabis in a vehicle by a passenger. Peaches was released at the scene, while Hasting was transported to the county jail for processing.

Oswego warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jason J. Pewett, 39, of the 600 block of Manhattan Circle, Oswego, at 3:12 a.m. Jan. 6 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant on charges of robbery, domestic battery and violation of an order of protection. Pewett was taken into custody and and transported to the county jail for processing.

Warrant arrest in Bristol Township

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jarelle E. Irons, 31, of the 100 block of Gregory Street, Aurora, at 7:49 p.m. Jan. 4 after stopping his vehicle for speeding in the area of Route 71 and Regal Oak Court in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said Irons was wanted on a DuPage County warrant on a charge of driving on a suspended license. The suspect was transported to the county jail for processing.

Warrant arrest in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jose E. Ortega, 30, of the 1300 block of Marshall Boulevard, Aurora, at 10:40 p.m. Jan. 4 at a residence in the 0-99 block of Seneca Drive in Boulder Hill on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license revoked. The suspect was transported to the county jail for processing.

Burglary under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary from a motor vehicle they took at 9:08 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 500 block of East Spring Street in Bristol Township.

Deceptive practice report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of deceptive practice they took at 1:50 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 0-99 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 2:07 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 2600 block of Rock Creek Road in Little Rock Township.

Dissemination of sexual photos reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of the nonconsensual dissemination of sexual photos that they took at 5:55 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 100 block of Osage Court in Oswego Township.

Property damage under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 5:59 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 0-100 block of Pioneer Court in Oswego Township.

Obstructing ID among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Erick Howard, 25, of the 1900 block of Tall Oaks Drive, Aurora, after stopping his vehicle at 10:44 p.m Jan. 3 in the area of Jackson Street and Madison Street in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Howard taken into custody on charges of obstructing identification and driving without a license. He was transported to the county jail for processing.