Oswego Village Board OKs golf dome on Orchard Road; developer eyes spring start for construction

Construction could start as early as this spring on an indoor golf dome and attached restaurant just west of Orchard Road in Oswego.

In a 5-0 vote during a Jan. 10 meeting, Village Board members granted Whitetail Ridge Golf Club, LLC, project developers, final approval and a special use permit for the construction of the dome on a 7.5 acre parcel near the southwest corner of Station Drive and Lewis Street. Board member Terry Olson abstained from the vote.

The project will include a 70,000-square foot, white-colored fabric dome with a maximum height of 66 feet, allowing for about 100 yards of ball flight. The dome will be connected by corridor to a building that will house a restaurant, bar, office and storage area.

The dome will have two levels of hitting bays with 15 bays on each, all equipped with a Trackman simulator and seating area with high-top tables.

Yorkville atorney Daniel Kramer and owner Ron Walker represented Whitetail Ridge, LLC at the meeting.

Board member Tom Guist asked how the dome would hold up against damage from harsh weather and how it would be kept clean.

Walker said the technology in the new domes has several precautionary measures to protect it from the elements. When the dome senses high wind, it will add pressure to keep it inflated, and when snow and ice accumulates the temperature will increase to melt it away.

There will be six feet of blacktop track around the dome for more efficient snow removal, and the base of the dome will be raised above ground level to prevent damage from vehicles and snow removal equipment.

Walker said the material on the exterior of the dome is made to shed dirt and debris, and rain will wash away any dust that may accumulate.

Kramer told the board his clients want to begin construction as soon as possible, likely at the start of the upcoming golf season.

Walker and Kramer presented their plans to the village’s planning and zoning commission at a Jan. 5 meeting.

Walker told the commission the plan is to have the dome open October through April, but he expects to expand operations to all seasons. He said the tentative hours of operation would be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., but those times may expand, as well.

At the PZC meeting, Walker said the biggest problem with golf courses is that when one is standing on a driving range or tee box near the clubhouse there can be an embarrassment factor that can come from the spectators.

“We’re going to try to eliminate the embarrassment factor,” Walker told the commission. “That’s what a place like this does.”

Walker said the proposed 62-seat restaurant would primarily serve those golfing, but would also be open to the public.

Project plans call for vehicle access to the facility’s 184-space parking lot to be off of Station Drive.