Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Jan. 5, 2023

Information in the Jan. 5, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Burglary to vehicle under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a burglary to a motor vehicle report they took at 6:38 a.m. Jan. 2 in the 1900 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Two arrested after Montgomery traffic stop

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Marissa L. Freeman, 28, of the 800 block of Bishop Avenue, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle she was driving for improper lane use at 4:33 a.m. Jan. 1 near the intersection of Route 30 and Baseline Road in Montgomery. The sheriff’s office said Freeman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle and obstructing a peace officer.

A passenger in Freeman’s vehicle, Alessia Davila, 26, of the 900 block of Symphony Drive, Aurora, was arrested on a charge of possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle and obstructing a peace officer.

Freeman and Davila were transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

DUI among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alyssa C. Olson, 33, of the 500 block of Kiowa Drive, Naperville, after stopping the vehicle she was driving for multiple infractions at 5:22 a.m. Jan. 1 near the intersection of Orchard Road and Route 34 in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Olson was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and obstructing a peace officer. She was transported to the county jail for processing.

Property damage report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 9:55 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 0-99 block of Marnel Road in Boulder Hill.

DUI arrest on Route 31

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jessica J. Grogan, 23, of the 300 block of McHugh Road, Yorkville, after stopping the vehicle she was driving for a speeding violation at 12:33 a.m. near the intersection of Route 31 and Dolores Street in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Grogan was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the county jail for processing.

Juvenile taken into custody

Sheriff’s deputies took a juvenile into custody on an Aurora police warrant while conducting a traffic stop at 12:33 a.m. Dec. 31 near the intersection of Route 31 and Dolores Street in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said the juvenile was transported to the county jail.

Weapons charge arrest after traffic stop

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jahid J. Sowell, 20, of the 600 block of Northview Drive, Aurora, at 12:33 a.m. Dec. 31 while conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of Route 31 and Dolores Street. Police said Sowell was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and was transported to the county jail for processing.

Warrant arrest after vehicle stop

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacob A. Catania, 27, of the 2400 block of Hartfield Drive, Montgomery, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for an equipment violation at 3:53 p.m. Dec. 31 in the area of Orchard Road and Caterpillar Drive in Montgomery. The sheriff’s office said Catania was found to be wanted on an active Kendall County warrant on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI arrest on Ogden Avenue

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Taylor J. Kilgallen, 23, of the 200 block of Cobblestone Court, Oswego, after stopping the vehicle she was driving for improper lane use at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31 near the intersection of Ogden and Ridge avenues in Aurora. The sheriff’s office said Kilgallen was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the county jail for processing.

Robbery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a robbery they took at 10:15 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 1100 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township.

Tuma Road battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a battery they took at 11:49 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 4000 block of Tuma Road in Bristol Township.

Intimidation reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of intimidation they took at 3:20 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 6000 block of Polo Club Drive in Fox Township.

Domestic battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 5:12 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 600 block of Douglas Street in Oswego Township.

Driving while license revoked

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Omar Verdugo-Gomez, 46, of the 100 block of Bertram Drive, Yorkville, for driving while license revoked after a traffic stop at 7:46 p.m. Dec. 30 on Orchard Road near Route 34 in Bristol Township.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonathan W. Elbert, 32, of the 1300 block of Light Road, Oswego Township, at 8:53 a.m. Dec. 29 at his residence on an Aurora police warrant on a charge of failure to give information. The sheriff’s office said bond on the warrant was set at $3,000 and Elbert was transported to the county jail for processing.

Issued two citations

Sheriff’s deputies cited Elizabeth R. Ross, 44, of the 3900 block of Prescott Road, Yorkville, for driving while license suspended and illegal transportation of alcohol while investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle at 10:03 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 2000 block of Kennedy Road in Bristol Township

Possession of stun gun among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Monica Aguinga, 32, of the 0-99 block of Hampton Road, Boulder Hill, after stopping the vehicle she was driving for an equipment violation at 7:38 p.m. Dec. 27 in the area of Greenfield Road and Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Aguinga was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stun gun without a valid FOID card. She was transported to the county jail for processing.

Boulder Hill warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Justin D. Hobbs, 31, of the 0-100 block of Knollwood Drive, Boulder Hill, at 9:35 p.m. Dec. 27 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of violation of an order of protection. Hobbs was transported to the county jail for processing.

Cited for 30 mph over limit on Route 71

Sheriff’s deputies cited Tochimani Cuazitl, 34, of the 100 block of East Front Street, Newark, with speeding 85 mph in a 55 mph zone at 12:30 a.m. on Route 71 near Sleepy Hollow Road in Fox Township.