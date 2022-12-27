Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Dec. 26: Oswego East rallies to win Hinsdale Central first-round game

BOYS BASKETBALL
Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic
Oswego East 58, Lincoln-Way Central 51
Mekhi Lowery had 14 points, five rebounds and four steals and Bryce Shoto 14 points and eight assists as the top-seeded Wolves (11-2) rallied from a three-point halftime deficit for a first-round win at Hinsdale. Jehvion Starwood added 11 points for Oswego East, who advances to face Stevenson Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Earlville Christmas Tournament
Yorkville Christian 34, Henry 29
Grace Allgood had 20 points and seven steals and Danielle Bulson eight points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Mustangs.