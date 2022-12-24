Kendall County 4-H celebrates youth experiences, achievements

Each year, Kendall County 4-H members earn scholarships and awards for their project work, leadership, and community service through the local and state 4-H programs. Recipients were honored at the annual 4-H Achievement Night celebration Nov. 18 at Plano High School.

“We are proud of how our Kendall County youth demonstrate the true ideals of 4-H, using their heads, hearts, hands and health to learn, grow, lead, and serve,” said Kendall County 4-H program coordinator Kim Eisnaugle. “We also are grateful to our communities and sponsors who support and recognize the efforts of these 4-H members.”

The 2022 scholarship and award honorees included:

Emily Reppy of Seward Kids and Critters 4-H Club earned the Sylvia Gabel-Pletcher Memorial Scholarship and received $1,000. The award is sponsored by Pat Norr and Terry Gabel.

Sydney Reppy of Seward Kids and Critters 4-H Club was honored with a $500 4-H Recreation Fund Scholarship from the Kendall County 4-H Foundation. She also earned the Johanna Vandermeer Scholarship, which is a $500 award from the Vandermeer family.

Lydia Oker of Millbrook Mighty Ones earned the Rebhorn Memorial Scholarship of $500, given by the Rebhorn family. She also received the Marilyn and Herman Hanouw Memorial Scholarship of $500 from the Kendall County 4-H Foundation.

Hailee Dannenberg of Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club was honored with the Wayne Konicek Memorial Scholarship for $500 from the Kendall County 4-H Livestock Auction Committee.

Madisyn Glenn of Stagecoach Trailblazers received the Thelma J. Paydon Memorial Award of $100, which is sponsored by Diane Becker, Martha Pranga, Anita Drinkall and Linda Muehling.

Brooklyn Wallin of The Dream Catchers 4-H Club received the Beef Award of $50 and a plaque from the Kendall-Grundy Beef Association. She also earned the Knutson Memorial Livestock Award, which includes a plaque and $100, sponsored by the Jerry Knutson family.

Annie Ralston of Denim and Dust 4-H Club received the Crops & Soils Award from the Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau, as well as the Nelson Memorial Agricultural Award from the Kendall County 4-H Foundation. Both awards provide a plaque and $50.

Kailey Wietting of Denim and Dust 4-H Club earned the Horse Award and $50, sponsored by the Renegades, Rebels, and Rogues 4-H Club.

Natalie Walsh of Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club was named Treasurer of the Year and received $50 from Heartland Bank and Trust.

Abby Hohmann of The Dream Catchers 4-H Club earned the Secretary of the Year Award, which is a pen and pencil set from Kendall County 4-H Foundation.

Elizabeth Hritz of Denim and Dust 4-H Club and Hart Efurd of The Dream Catchers received the Monkemeyer Memorial First Year Achievement Award and a 4-H scrapbook.

Experience Awards

Illinois 4-H challenges youth to try new things, experiment in project areas they may enjoy and explore opportunities around the state and country. At the end of each 4-H year, members may apply for Experience Level Recognition by documenting their club, county, multicounty, state and national experiences and accomplishments in the four dimensions: participation, community service, leadership and project learning. For the 2021-22 4-H year, Kendall County 4-H members earned gold, silver or bronze status, or submitted to the state office for emerald or diamond status.

· Emerald Award - Leadership: Emily Reppy and Sydney Reppy of Yorkville.

· Emerald Award - Project Learning: Sofie Heidrich of Oswego, Abi Munar of Plano and Annie Ralston of Yorkville.

· Gold Award: Elizabeth Hritz of Morris; Adelle Vickery and Nathanael Vickery of Bristol; Allison Wallin and Brooklyn Wallin of Newark; and Brady Wietting, Kailey Wietting and Maddie Wietting of Joliet.

· Silver Award: Mia Borjon and Adam Borjon of Joliet, Bailey Brummel and Elin Brummel of Sandwich, Hart Efurd of Newark, Madisyn Glenn of Oswego, Abby Hohmann of Sheridan and Marcella Schultz of Plano.

· Bronze Award: Ben Heckert of Oswego, Molly Hohmann of Sheridan and Abby Quast of Minooka.

In addition, older 4-H members may submit their records for state awards in the areas of community service, communications, leadership, personal growth or project mastery. State winners may receive a monetary deposit for college. This year’s applicants include Tawney Kellogg of Oswego and Emily and Sydney Reppy of Yorkville.

Project Records and Other Recognition

Project Pins: Elin Brummel of Sandwich (visual arts), Hart Efurd (swine), Anna Green of Oswego (environment), Abby Hohmann (beef), Therese Krysciak of Yorkville (visual arts), Natalie Nelson of Sheridan (swine), Annie Ralston (dogs), Adrianna Rodriguez of Leland (swine), Cameron Rodriguez of Leland (swine), Sophia Rodriguez of Leland (swine) and Allison Wallin (beef and swine).

Project Records (already have earned pins in previous years or may be working toward a pin): Elijah Baldwin of Yorkville; Bailey Brummel of Sandwich; Elin Brummel; Madisyn Glenn of Oswego; Anna Green, Ben Heckert, Abby Hohmann and Faustina Krysciak of Yorkville; Annie Ralston; Marcella Schultz; Allison Wallin; and Brooklyn Wallin.

First-year 4-H Members 2021-22: Barn and Beyond – Camryn Henders; Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows – Cadence Roy; Denim and Dust – Adam Borjon, Mia Borjon, and Elizabeth Hritz; Kendall County Country Kids – Kellen Frieders, Noah Lohrey, and Kolby Mahler; La Menu Modelle – Avery O’Malley; Lisbon Town and Country – Lyla Carlson and Greta Friestad; Little Rockets – Samuel Carlson; Millbrook Mighty Ones – Annalee Korzik; Renegades, Rebels and Rogues – Sophie Bordelais, Benjamin Heckert, Katie Marchese, and Scarlett Parcels; Rockin’ KCs – Audrey McAssey; The Dream Catchers – Hart Efurd and Molly Hohmann.

The Kendall County Association for Home and Community Education (HCE) provided a felt banner for 4-H pins to each 4-H member in the first year of the foods or clothing projects. Those members are: Clothing – Ximena Del Toro of Plano and Elin Brummel; and Foods – Ximena Del Toro, Molly Hohmann and Natalie Walsh of Sandwich.

2021-22 4-H Teen Federation members: Alexa Del Toro of Plano, Sofie Heidrich, Alivia Kellogg of Sandwich, Tawney Kellogg, Abi Munar, Natalie Nelson, Emily Reppy and Sydney Reppy.

2022 4-H Graduates: Cameron Rodriguez, Jessica Carlson, Emily Reppy, Elissa Gates, Emma Davidson, Sydney Reppy and Ava DeBolt.

4-H Club International Activity Certificate: Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows 4-H Club; La Menu Modelle; Little Rockets; Renegades, Rebels, and Rogues; and Stagecoach Trailblazers.

4-H Club Excellence Award: Denim and Dust 4-H Club; Kendall County Country Kids; La Menu Modelle; Little Rockets; Lisbon Town and Country; Millbrook Mighty Ones; Renegades, Rebels, and Rogues; Seward Kids and Critters; Stagecoach Trailblazers; and The Dream Catchers.

4-H Club Progress Award: Denim and Dust 4-H Club; Kendall County Country Kids; Little Rockets; Lisbon Town and Country; Millbrook Mighty Ones; Renegades, Rebels, and Rogues; Seward Kids and Critters; Stagecoach Trailblazers; and The Dream Catchers.

University of Illinois Extension extends congratulations and thanks to our 4-H youth, volunteers and supporters. To learn about 4-H in DuPage, Kane, or Kendall counties, visit go.illinois.edu/info4Hdkk.