Plano police reports / Dec. 22, 2022

Information in the Dec. 22, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Retail theft charge

Plano police arrested Jeannie S. Kirby, 48, of East 12th Road, Earlville, at 5:02 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Walmart store at 6800 Route 34 on a charge of retail theft. Police said Kirby failed to ring up $113 worth of merchandise in a self checkout lane. Kirby was transported to the police department where she was booked and later released on her own recognizance pending court proceedings.