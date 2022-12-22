Oswego police reports / Dec. 22, 2022

Information in the Dec. 22, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Theft arrest

Oswego police arrested Eric D. Ramos, 24, of the 100 block of Montgomery Road, Montgomery, at 8:18 a.m. Dec. 19 in the 500 block of Fifth Street on a charge of theft. Police said Ramos was transported to the village police station for processing and then released on a recognizance bond.

Cell phone thefts

Oswego police arrested Marquis Lumzy, 29, of Chicago at 6:57 p.m. Dec. 17 in Bridgeview in connection with the theft of three iPhones from a store in the 2800 block of Route 34 in the village.

Catalytic converter taken at OHS

Oswego police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle sometime between 11 a.m. and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 17 at Oswego High School.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 6 a.m. Dec. 14 on East Washington Street at Route 71. Police said a 34-year-old Oswego man told officers his vehicle was sideswiped by someone driving a maroon Nissan Altima.

Customer used bogus ID at bank

Officials at a bank in the 100 block of South Madison Street in Oswego told village police at 1:14 p.m. Dec. 15 that an unknown individual attempted to use a fraudulent ID to obtain cash from the bank Dec. 14. Police said they are investigating.

DUI charge

Oswego police arrested Darlene M. Villalobos, 44, of the 300 block of Essex Drive, Oswego, on a charge of driving under the influence following a traffic crash at 8:05 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 400 block of Blue Ridge Drive.

$399 pair of shoes stolen at OHS

A pair of Jordan shoes valued at $399 were stolen at 5 p.m. Dec. 13 from a locker room at Oswego High School, according to village police.

Hit-and-run under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a report of a hit-and-run crash they took at 8:25 a.m. Dec. 13 in the 400 block of Gloria Lane.

Fight report at Oswego East

Oswego police are investigating a report of a fight that occurred Dec. 13 between two individuals in a bathroom at Oswego East High School, 1525 Harvey Road.

Crash under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a crash that occurred at 8:26 a.m. Dec. 13 on Douglas Road at Route 34. Police said a vehicle left the roadway, struck a light pole and then fled the scene.