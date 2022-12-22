Kendall County offices closed Friday due to winter storm, frigid temps

YORKVILLE - Kendall County offices will be closed tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 23 due to today’s winter storm, the county has announced.

County Sheriff Dwight Baird reminded everyone that travel conditions will be extremely hazardous over the next few days.

“As a result, it is recommended that travel be avoided unless it is an absolute necessity,” Baird said.

The following county facilities will be closed:

*The historic courthouse at 110 West Madison Street, Yorkville

*The county office building, 111 West Fox Street, Yorkville

*County health department, 811 John Street, Yorkville

*Administrative office of the county sheriff, 1102 Cornell Lane, Yorkville

*County coroner’s office, 804 West John Street, Yorkville

The Kendall County Courthouse at 807 West John Street, Yorkville will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, Presiding Judge Stephen Krentz announced on Wednesday.

The courthouse will reopen for business at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, Krentz said.

Anyone who has a court matter scheduled for Friday will have those matters rescheduled for a later date (usually about 30 days) and copies of court orders with the new court date will be mailed to them at the address on file with the Circuit Clerk, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office also reminds everyone that they are responsible for knowing future court date. If they do not receive a copy of a court order, they should contact the Circuit Clerk’s office at 630-553-4183 to confirm the next court date