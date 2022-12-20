Spreading holiday cheer: Oswego seniors choir tours suburban retirement homes in concert series

With a capella music, fake snowballs and Hawaiian-style hula dancers, an Oswego seniors choir is spreading musical holiday cheer in the Fox Valley.

The Oswego Senior Singers, 25 area retirees at the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center in Oswego, is performing productions of holiday favorites for residents of suburban retirement facilities.

The group opened a seven-date tour schedule Nov. 18 at Fox Knoll in Aurora.

Since then, performances took place at The Landings in Batavia on Dec. 2, Chelsea Commons in Sugar Grove on Dec. 9 and Wedgewood Manor in Montgomery on Dec. 16.

The group’s final three concerts are Dec. 20 at the Beecher Center in Yorkville, Dec. 23 at Prairie Point in Sugar Grove and Dec. 30 at The Reserve, Oswego.

Sue Gilla of Montgomery, a retired East Aurora High School music educator and pianist at Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist in Oswego, directs the choir.

“This year we added two special features, hula dancers and a violinist,” she said.

Sue Gilla of Montgomery, right, directs the Oswego Senior Singers at Wedgewood Manor in Montgomery on Dec. 16. Background is violinist Alyce Kuras of Sandwich. (photo provided by Al Benson)

Dancing hulas are Pat Olek of Aurora and Rosemary Mikol Chicago.

Alyce Kuras of Sandwich provides violin accompaniment.

The group’s lone male member is Bob Jones of Sugar Grove.

His specialty is leading singalongs that open the concerts.

Joyce Schomer of Montgomery is the narrator. Additionally, as resident stand-up comedian, she offers knock-knock jokes and others she admits are “groaners.”

Pat Olek of Aurora and Rosemary Mikol, Chicago, perform hulas to "Silent Night," "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" and "Little Grass Shack." They danced during Oswego Senior Singers' concert at Wedgewood Manor in Montgomery on Friday, Dec. 16. (photo provided by Al Benson)

Gilla conducts rehearsals Fridays at the center on Rt. 34 in Oswego.

In August, the group performed a free public concert outdoors at the center.