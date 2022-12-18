Volunteers, supporters honored by Kendall County 4-H

In November, Kendall County 4-H celebrated its volunteers and supporters across the county at its annual 4-H Achievement Night at Plano High School.

“These passionate people may lead community 4-H clubs or special interest clubs, volunteer at 4-H shows or events, or sponsor 4-H activities or awards, and they are all vital parts of positive youth development, right here in Kendall County,” said Kim Eisnaugle, 4-H Program Coordinator with University of Illinois Extension. “Each year, we recognize these selfless individuals and express our gratitude for making a difference in the lives of young people in our communities.”

Annual awards

This year, the Friend of 4-H Award honored Courtney Formoso of Ever After Equestrian LLC in Minooka. Formoso invited Kendall County 4-H members to her barn for six special jumping clinics. She helped the youth with their horse and animal knowledge and offered her calm, energetic, and positive attitude to help them grow their skills and experience levels.

The 2022 4-H Alumni Award was awarded to Mike Hufendick of Marseilles, an active member of the Kendall County Swine Committee who believes in continued education of 4-H members about animal care and showing techniques. He assists and sponsors swine clinics and the Kendall County 4-H Swine shows, as well as has helped with livestock pavilion improvements at the Kendall County Fairgrounds.

Kendall County 4-H also recognized Mary Schobert of Yorkville for her 2022 Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame appointment. She was inducted with others from around the state during the Illinois State Fair in August. Following her mother’s example, Schobert leads her grandchildren in their 4-H club program. For 20 years, she and her husband Jeff have been active volunteer members of the Kendall County 4-H Livestock Auction Committee. She also serves as a 4-H show superintendent, as a workshop leader, helps judge 4-H record books, and currently is a point person on the annual Pork Chop Dinner fundraising committee.

Club leaders

Dozens of 4-H volunteers in Kendall County lead 4-H community-based clubs or special interest clubs. They encourage and guide youth to help them discover what matters to them, set goals, foster a sense of belonging and independence, inspire a generous spirit, and master skills that will prepare them for their future.

In 2022, Kendall County 4-H recognized nearly 50 individuals for their service as club leaders, and several volunteers reached milestone years of service. They include: 5 years – Jeff Anderson of Sandwich, Debbie Buss of Yorkville, Trent Cooper of Yorkville, Sheryl Franzen of Somonauk, and Patti Wietting of Joliet; 10 years – Jennifer Anderson of Sheridan and Mike Quill of Plano; 15 years – Laura Burk of Oswego and Sarah Stewart of Yorkville; 20 years – Amber Cooper and Jake Cooper of Yorkville; and 30 years – Jodi Brummel of Newark.

“Our 4-H club volunteers bettered our communities by sharing their time, talents, and compassion with local youth,” Eisnaugle said. “Together, these four dozen individuals represent 579 years of service as 4-H volunteers, and our programs could not be successful without them. Thank you!”

To learn more about 4-H in Kendall, Kane, or DuPage counties, visit go.illinois.edu/info4Hdkk.