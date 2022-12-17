Plano library’s upcoming programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025. The library will be closed Dec. 24, 26, 31 and Jan. 2.

Adult programs

Senator Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A representative from Senator Sue Rezin’s office will be here to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Class--Christmas Card: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards using simple techniques and embellishments that will enhance your finished project. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students and students 10 and older accompanied by an adult. The $5 fee must be paid at the time of registration.

Book Club: Wednesday, Dec. 21, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Holiday themed books will be discussed. The book for January will be “The Last Chance Library” by Freya Sampson. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome any time.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Youth programs

Library Ninjas: Monday, Dec. 19, 6 to 6:45 p.m. Have you always wanted to be a ninja? We’ll be practicing our ninja sneaking skills and creating some secret Ninja equipment. Dress in comfortable clothes so you can crawl and sneak around. For independent students in grades K-5. Registration required.