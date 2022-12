Oswego Presbyterian Church located at 1976 Route 25 in Oswego is pleased to announce that its Live Nativity is back this year. Dress for the weather and join them Friday, Dec. 16, or Saturday, Dec. 17, anytime between 6 and 8 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to share in this experience. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served to help everyone stay warm.

Reservations are not required. For information, call the church office at 630-554-8194.