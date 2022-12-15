Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Dec. 15, 2022

Information in the Dec. 15, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Warrant arrest made

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cesar Mendoza-Charrez, 31, of the 600 block of Grand Avenue, Aurora, after a traffic stop at 8:56 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 300 block of Route 71 in Newark. The sheriff’s office said Mendoza-Charrez was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Vehicle burglary under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a burglary to a motor vehicle that they were notified of at 10:43 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 0-99 block of Century Drive in Oswego Township.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft case they were notified of at 4:22 p.m. Dec. 12 in the 0-99 block of Ridgefield Road in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nicholas A. Weisand, 37, of the 500 block of Poplar Drive, Yorkville, at 10:22 p.m. Dec. 12 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of assault. Weisand was transported to the county jail for processing.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Sofia Soto-Silva, 44, of the 0-99 block of Marnel Road, Boulder Hill, for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at 10:50 p.m. Dec. 12 in the area of Pembrooke Road and Surrey Road in Boulder Hill. Soto-Silva was released from the scene after being ticketed.

Hit-and-run report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a hit-and-run crash they took at 8:07 a.m. Dec. 11 in the area of Rickard Drive and Route 34 in Bristol Township.

Hit-and-run under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a hit-and-run crash they took at 8:21 a.m. Dec. 11 in the 9000 block of Van Emmon Road in Bristol Township.

Vehicle burglarized

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to a vehicle at 10:36 a.m. Dec. 11 in the 4000 block of Mill Road in Oswego.

Newark incident under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a disorderly conduct incident they took at 9:10 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 0-10 block of West Main Street in Newark.

Motorist, stopped cited

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Hector Gutierrez, 26, of the 1500 block of East Avenue, Berwyn, at 1:53 p.m. Dec. 10 on Fernwood Road near Woodridge Road in Boulder Hill for driving without a valid license. The sheriff’s office said Gutierrez was released from the scene on personal recognizance.

Newark domestic under investigation

Sheriffs deputies are investigating a report of domestic battery they took at 7:13 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 500 block of East Broadway Street in Newark.

Criminal dmage

While responding to a report of a fight in progress at 11:31 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 100 block of Harbor Drive in Oswego Township, sheriff’s deputies arrested Arica N. Dale, 31, of the 100 block of Harbor Drive on a charge of criminal damage to property. Dale was transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Franklin C. Read, 54, of the 0-100 bock of Meyer Road, Plano, at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 10 at Route 71 and South Ottawa Road in Newark on charges of driving under the influence and violation of Illinois’ conceal carry law. Read was transported to the county jail for processing.

Take vehicle burglary report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to motor vehicle at 10:28 a.m. Dec. 9 in the 0-99 block of Century Drive in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Fleeing incident under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an aggravated fleeing incident that occurred at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 near the intersection of Orchard and Mill roads in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that then fled the scene.

Boulder Hill hit-and-run

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 2:08 a.m. Dec. 10 in the 0-99 block of Saugatuck Road in Boulder Hill.

Plano man arrested

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Demetrius J. Mims, 25, of the 3900 bock of Pratt Street, Plano, while investigating a traffic crash at 2:23 a.m. Dec. 10 at Galena and Ashe roads in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said Mims was charged with driving under the influence and driving while license revoked. Mims was transported to the county jail for processing.

Motorist in crash sought

The sheriff’s office is investigating an incident in which a driver crashed a vehicle and fled the scene on foot at 2:59 a.m. Dec. 10 in the area of Walker Road and Route 71.

Property damage report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 8 in the area of Bell and Hare roads in Seward Township.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of domestic battery they took at 9:08 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 0-99 block of Chatham Place in Boulder Hill.

DUI arrest in Montgomery

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Karlos D. Lopez, 24, of the 100 block of Arbor Ridge Drive, Montgomery, at 2:41 a.m. Dec. 9 on Seasons Ridge Boulevard near Douglas Road in Montgomery on a charge of driving under the influence. The sheriff’s office said Lopez was transported to the county jail for processing.

Obstruction charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Aurora, J. Arenas, 22, of the 1000 block of Elliott Avenue, Aurora, and Noah Meraz, 22, of the 3900 bock of Sage Drive, Rockford, at 2:41 a.m. Dec. 9 while conducting a traffic stop on Seasons Ridge Boulevard near Douglas Road in Montgomery. The sheriff’s office said Arenas and Meraz both were charged with obstructing a peace officer and transported to the county jail for processing.

Investigation continuing

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an incident in which a suspected controlled substance was found in a vehicle at 2:41 a.m. Dec. 9 on Seasons Ridge Boulevard near Douglas Road in Montgomery.

Two warrants

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gabriel Castro, 39, of the 1000 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township at 7:47 a.m. Dec. 7 at his residence, on Aurora police warrants for failure to appear in court on charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct. Castro was transported to the county jail for processing.

Hit-and-run under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run traffic crash they were notified of at 3:51 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 14000 block of River Road in Little Rock Township.

Boulder Hill battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a battery they took at 4:59 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 0-99 block of Chatham Place in Boulder Hill.

DUI arrest on Douglas Road

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cristino Romero Reyes, 47, of the 400 block of West Downer Place, Aurora, after a traffic stop at 10:52 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 1700 block of Douglas Road in Oswego for improper lane use. The sheriff’s office said Reyes was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail for processing.

35 mph over limit

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Marcus Smith, 51, of the 500 block of Waterford Drive, Oswego, with speeding 35 mph or more over the posted speed limit at 7:41 a.m. Dec. 6 near the intersection of Route 34 and Orchard Road in Oswego. Smith was released at the scene on a recognizance bond.

Property damage under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 7:54 a.m. Dec. 6 in the 200 block of Georgeanna Street in Bristol Township.

Property damage

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 11:47 a.m. Dec. 6 in the 0-88 block of Council Avenue in Oswego Township.

Warrant arrest after speeding violation

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mariana Zamudio, 27, of the 100 block of Sycamore Street, Hinckley, after stopping a vehicle for a speeding violation at 2:25 a.m. Dec. 6 near the intersection of Concord and Mayfield drives in Montgomery. The sheriff’s office said Zamudio was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Zamudio was transported to the county jail for booking.

One hurt in crash on Route 34 at Route 30

Oswego Fire Protection District paramedics transported a 44-year-old Naperville resident to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening after a crash at 5:18 p.m. Dec. 6 at the intersection of Routes 30 and 34 in Oswego, village police reported.

Burglary to vehicle under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a burglary to a motor vehicle that they were notified of at 5:53 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 1500 bock of Cherry Road in NaAuSay Township.