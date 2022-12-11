Plano library lists December programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025. The library will be closed Dec. 24, 26, 31 and Jan. 2.

Adult programs

Writers’ Group: Thursday, Dec. 8, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in-person or via Zoom. Join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Held in the lower level meeting room. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, Dec. 10, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required. Meets in the lower level meeting room.

Painting with Petite Palette: Monday, Dec. 12, 6 to 8 p.m. Michelle Shepard will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. You’ll leave with a completed work of art. Each month will feature a different painting. Open to high school students and adults. The $15 fee must be paid at the time of registration.

Senator Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A representative from Senator Sue Rezin’s office will be here to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Class--Christmas Card: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards using simple techniques and embellishments that will enhance your finished project. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students and students 10 and older accompanied by an adult. The $5 fee must be paid at the time of registration.

Book Club: Wednesday, Dec. 21, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Holiday themed books will be discussed. The book for January will be “The Last Chance Library” by Freya Sampson. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome any time.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Youth programs

Bookworms: Monday, Dec. 12, 5 to 5:45 p.m. For independent students in grades K-3. Join us for crafts, talking about our favorite books, and picking out exciting new books to read for the next month. This program is for everyone—those who love to hear stories, those who are beginning to read, and those who are independent readers. Registration required.

Pizza & Pages (grades 6-8): Tuesday, Dec. 13, 5 to 5:45 p.m., in-person or via Zoom. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza. “Wolf Hollow” by Lauren Wolk will be discussed. Registration required.

Mmm… Cookies: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 6 to 7 p.m. For independent students in grades K-2. Do you love cookies? Come join us as we read stories about cookies, think about cookies, and explore different cookie-themed centers. Participants will have a chance to decorate a cookie to take home. Registration required.

Library Ninjas: Monday, Dec. 19, 6 to 6:45 p.m. Have you always wanted to be a ninja? We’ll be practicing our ninja sneaking skills and creating some secret Ninja equipment. Dress in comfortable clothes so you can crawl and sneak around. For independent students in grades K-5. Registration required.