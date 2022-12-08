Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Dec. 8, 2022

Information in the Dec. 8, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Aggravated fleeing, eluding incident

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer incident that occurred at 11:56 p.m. Dec. 4 in the area of Route 31 and Albright Road in Montgomery. The sheriff’s office said deputies attempted a traffic stop for a moving violation, but the vehicle fled from the scene.

Motorist cited for driving 35 mph over limit

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Juan Angel Posada-Sanchez, 21, of the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue, Aurora, for speeding in excess of 35 mph over the posted speed limit and driving without a valid license after stopping his vehicle at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 4 on Route 30 near Treasure Drive in Oswego Township.

Harassment investigated

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment through electronic communication they took at 11:10 a.m. Dec. 3 in the 2100 block of Route 31 in Oswego Township.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of identity theft at 2:53 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 300 block of Konrad Court in Big Grove Township.

DUI arrest after crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alexis V. Baish, 25, of the 800 block of Hidden Creek Lane, North Aurora, while investigating a traffic accident at 8:32 p.m. Dec. 3 on Route 71 at Van Emmon Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Baish was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Warrant arrest after traffic stop

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Marshawn C. Knight, 24, of the 1300 block of South Rebecca Road, Lombard, while conducting a traffic stop at 2:57 p.m. Dec. 2 in the area of West Main and Church streets in Yorkville. The sheriff’s office said Knight was wanted on a Lombard police warrant on a charge of retail theft. He was taken into custody and transported to the county jail for processing.

In-state warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nestor A. Ramirez Hernandez, 23, of the 2000 block of Pecos Circle, Montgomery, after a traffic stop at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 in the area of Route 47 and Fox Street in Yorkville. The sheriff’s office said Ramirez Hernandez was found to be wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of violation of an order of protection. Ramirez Hernandez was transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Willie Sago, 47, of the 2400 bloc of Claridge Lane, Montgomery, at 11:48 p.m. Dec. 2 on East Washington Street near Main Street in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Sago was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail for processing.

Joliet resident injured in Rt. 52 crash

A 43-year-old Joliet resident was injured in a vehicle crash at 1:15 a.m. Dec. 3 on Route 52 near Stephens Road in Big Grove Township, according to the sheriff’s office. Newark Fire Protection District paramedics transported the injured motorists to Morris Hospital in Morris for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

Juvenile motorist stopped, cited

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed a male juvenile at 2:16 p.m. Nov. 30 for speeding and no valid license after stopping the vehicle he was driving on Concord Drive and Mayfield Drive in Montgomery.

One injured in Wheeler Road crash

A 40-year-old Joliet woman was injured in at 5:06 p.m. Nov. 30 in a traffic crash near the intersection of Wheeler Road and Schlapp Road in NaAuSay Township. The sheriff’s office said the woman was transported to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of identity theft they took at 12:36 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 0-99 block of Forest Court in Bristol Township.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ethan A. Sanchez, 21, of the 1900 block of Grandview Place, Montgomery, while conducting a traffic stop at 9:55 p.m. Nov. 29 in the area of Fernwood Road at Winrock Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Sanchez was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of unlawful possession of medical cannabis. Sanchez was transported to the county jail for processing.