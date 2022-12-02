Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 1: Oswego, Yorkville wrestling win SPC openers

WRESTLING
Oswego 39, Minooka 34
Oswego’s Joseph Griffin (160), Matthew Schofield (285), Vincent Manfre (113), Brett Zajac (120) all earned pins, Zajack’s pin preserving the dual win for Oswego (3-1, 1-0).
Yorkville 38, Plainfield North 24
Nathan Craft, Dom Recchia, Jack Ferguson, Hunter Janeczko, Cam Peach, Luke Zook, Colten Stevens and Brody Williams earned wins as the Foxes won their SPC opener.
Plano 72, Somonauk 12
Ottawa 39, Plano 33
Earning wins for Plano were Norbert Gajda, Antoine Gilford, Caiden Ronning, Gio Diaz, Richie Amakiri and Alex Diaz.
Morris 39, Sandwich 36
Sandwich’s Miles Corder (138), Bryce Decker (182) and Cesar Garcia (195), Kadin Kern (132) and Shane McGuane (106) earned pins.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Plainfield North 67, Oswego 43
Kendall Fulton scored 11 points and Ashley Cook added 10 for Oswego.
Newark 36, Hinckley-Big Rock 21
Addison Ness scored 11 points and Kiara Wesseh 10 for Newark (6-1).