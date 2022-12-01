Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Dec. 1, 2022

Information in the Dec. 1, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Warrant arrest made in Aurora

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Samantha Sacckette, 31, of the 400 block of North Constitution Drive, Aurora, at 12:10 p.m. Nov. 28 at her residence on a Kendall County warrant for a felon failing to return for furlough. Sacckette was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 12:06 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 10000 block of Lisbon Center Road in Lisbon Township.

105 mph in 55 mph zone

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Juwan Butler, 28, of the 8800 block of South Harper Avenue, Chicago, for speeding 105 mph in a 55 mph zone at 12:43 p.m. Nov. 28 in the area of Route 52 and Lisbon Road in Lisbon Township. The sheriff’s office said Butler was released on a recognizance bond.

Warrant arrest in Oswego

Sheriff’s deputies assisted Oswego police in arresting Dacota R. Montana, 22, of the 300 block of Madison Street, Oswego, at 8:48 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 0-99 block of Chicago Road in Oswego on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of theft and a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a citation for driving without a valid license. Montana was transported to the county jail for processing.

Harassment under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment by electronic communication they took at 8:18 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 0-99 block of Lillian Lane in Bristol Township.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Aida B. Gonzalez, 34, of the 3000 block of Timber Hill Lane, Aurora, after stopping a vehicle she was a passenger in at 1:36 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 2500 block of Light Road in Oswego Township for an equipment violation. The sheriff’s office said Gonzalez was found to be wanted on an Aurora police warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of obstructing identification. Gonzalez was given a new court date and released on a recognizance bond.

Driving while license revoked

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Brian Banales, 30, of the 2200 block of Sienna Drive, Joliet, for driving while license revoked after they stopped his vehicle for an equipment violation at 2:37 a.m. Nov. 28 in the area of John D. Paige Drive and Shady Oaks Road in NaAuSay Township. Banales was released on a recognizance bond.

Man injured in Route 52 crash

A 26-year-old Minooka man was injured in a motor vehicle crash at 1:06 p.m. Nov. 26 on Ridge Road near Route 52. The sheriff’s office said the man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Juvenile ticketed.

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed a 17-year-old juvenile at 12:29 a.m. Nov. 27 on Douglas Road at Bluegrass Parkway in Oswego. The juvenile was cited for driving on a suspended registration and no valid driver’s license.

DUI, firearms charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jorge Salas, 25, from the 2300 block of Marigold Court, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a speeding violation at 12:25 a.m. Nov. 27 near the intersection of Orchard Road and Lewis Street in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Salas was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and violation of the firearm concealed carry act. He was transported to the county jail for processing.

Yorkville man arrested

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeremy W. Larson, 39, of the 400 block of Shadow Wood Drive, Yorkville, at 2 a.m. Nov. 25 in the1400 block of Light Road in Oswego Township on charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to residence. Police said Larson was transported to the county jail for processing.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested George Reinert, 58, of the 0-99 block of Concord Court, Yorkville, at 4:11 p.m. Nov. 25 at his residence on a charge of domestic battery. Reinert was transported to the county jail for processing.

Registration violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Leticia Mendenhall, 57, of the 300 block of South Madison Street, Oswego, after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 10:12 p.m. in the area of Route 31 and Shore Drive for improper use of registration. She was released on a recognizance bond.

DUI among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Toni Olson, 44, of the 1800 block of Irene Road, Sandwich, while responding to a report of an unconscious subject in a parked vehicle at 9:07 a.m. Nov. 24 at the intersection of Vine and Bridge streets in Fox Township. The sheriff’s office said Olson was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of marijuana in an unauthorized container.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 10 a.m. Nov. 23 in the 8000 block of West John Street in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Vehicle burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of burglary to a motor vehicle at 3:56 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 11000 block of Fox Road in Kendall County. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Speeding

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Daniel Avalos Jr., 18, of the 0-99 block of Bereman Road in Boulder Hill for speeding 79 mph in a 45 mph zone at 10:33 p.m. Nov. 23 in the area of Route 30 and Goodwin Drive in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Avalos was released on a recognizance bond.

Intimidation reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of intimidation they took at 2:32 a.m. Nov. 24 in the 0-99 block of Oak Hill Drive in Bristol Township.

Aurora man arrested on DUI charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Steve D. Stewart, 58, of the 1000 block of Golden Oaks Parkway, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 3:09 a.m. Nov. 24 in the area of Route 30 and Briarcliff Road in Montgomery for an equipment violation. The sheriff’s office said Stewart was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the county jail for processing.

License violation citation

Sheriff’s deputies cited Luis Martinez, 24, of the 500 block of Rance Road, Oswego, for driving while license revoked after stopping his vehicle for speeding at 8:52 a.m. Nov. 22 near the intersection of Boulder Hill Pass and South Bereman Road in Boulder Hill. Martinez was released on a recognizance bond.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 2:58 p.m. Nov. 22 in the 11000 block of Fox River Drive in Fox Township.

Speeding

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Elijah M. Esho, 19, of the 3400 block of West Polk Street, Chicago, for driving 92 mph in a 55 mph zone at 10:14 p.m. Nov. 21 on Route 47 near Ament Road south of Yorkville. The sheriff’s office said Esho was issued a recognizance bond and released.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kevin Scott Brown, 53, of the 9000 block of Route 34, Yorkville, at 3:55 a.m. Nov. 22 in the 500 block of East Veterans Parkway, Yorkville, on Kendall County warrants on a charge of violation of a stalking no contact order. Brown was transported to the county jail for processing.