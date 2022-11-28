November 28, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Bricks honoring veterans, military support groups dedicated in Oswego’s Veterans Serenity Park

By Shaw Local News Network
Local officials, friends and family members gathered Nov. 19 at Oswego's Veteran Serenity Park to mark the installation of more bricks honoring veterans and military support groups. (Photo provided by Dave Krahn

Local officials, friends and family members gathered Nov. 19 at Oswego's Veteran Serenity Park to mark the installation of more bricks honoring veterans and military support groups. (Photo courtesy of Ed Wolsfeld)

A total of 37 bricks honoring veterans and military support groups for their service to our country were dedicated Nov. 19 in Oswego’s Veterans Serenity Park.

Families joined local dignitaries Oswego Village President Troy Parlier, State Rep Stefanie Kifowit, Breakfast Club Co-President Rick Gardner and Oswegoland Park District Director of Parks and Planning Chad Feldotto among those particicpating in the dedication.

The park is located along the east bank of the Fox River just north of Waubonsie Creek in the village’s downtown.

Traffic access to the park is available on North Adams Street.