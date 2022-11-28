Bricks honoring veterans, military support groups dedicated in Oswego’s Veterans Serenity Park

A total of 37 bricks honoring veterans and military support groups for their service to our country were dedicated Nov. 19 in Oswego’s Veterans Serenity Park.

Families joined local dignitaries Oswego Village President Troy Parlier, State Rep Stefanie Kifowit, Breakfast Club Co-President Rick Gardner and Oswegoland Park District Director of Parks and Planning Chad Feldotto among those particicpating in the dedication.

The park is located along the east bank of the Fox River just north of Waubonsie Creek in the village’s downtown.

Traffic access to the park is available on North Adams Street.