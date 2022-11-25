Oswego Fire Protection District kicks off 15th annual toy drive

The Oswego Fire Protection District is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots Program. This marks the 15th year that the OFPD has worked side by side with Oswego School District 308, the Marine Corps Reserves and many community organizations and businesses to provide toys for local families in need.

The fire department is asking community members, organizations and businesses to assist once again in making a child smile this year on Christmas morning.

Toys can be dropped off at any of the Oswego fire stations through Dec. 10. In addition, numerous Toys for Tots drop boxes have been located throughout the Oswego area as collections sites.

If you are a family in need or know a family in need, a toy request form can be found at oswegofire.com

For up-to-date details, visit Facebook @OswegoFireProtectionDistrict or oswegofire.com.