Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Nov. 24, 2022

Information in the Nov. 24, 2022, Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Sheriff’s Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Plano man arrested on DUI charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bobby Clemons, 32, of the 100 block of Dearborn Street, Plano, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for improper lane use at 7:48 p.m. Nov. 20 on Orchard Road near Caterpillar Drive in Montgomery. The sheriff’s office said Clemons was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an incident in which a motorist fled a deputy who was attempting a traffic stop at 2:28 a.m. Nov. 21 near the intersection of Route 47 and Caton Farm Road in Kendall Township.

License suspended

Anthony R. Lozano, 27, of the 200 block of South Robinson Street in Sheridan, was cited for driving while license suspended after deputies conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation at 8:31 p.m. Nov. 14 in the area of Newark and Lisbon roads in Lisbon Township He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

No valid drivers license

Jorge Cruz, 32, of the 2400 block of Smithfield Court in Aurora, was cited for driving with no valid driver’s license at 10:22 p.m. Nov. 14 after deputies conducted a traffic stop for an expired registration on Route 30 near Wolf’s Crossing Road in Oswego Township. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Juvenile ticketed for no valid license

A 17-year-old male juvenile from Aurora was cited for no valid driver’s license at 11:58 p.m. on Nov. 14 after deputies conducted a traffic stop on Montgomery Road and Fifth Street in Montgomery for disobeying a traffic control device. He was released on his own recognizance.

Motor vehicle theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 1:02 a.m. Nov. 15 to the 100 block of Saugatuck Road in Boulder Hill for a report of a vehicle theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Two women injured in Kendall Township crash

Two women from Sandwich were transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora after receiving injuries in a vehicle collision. Sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:21 a.m. Nov. 15 to the area of Walker and Immanuel roads in Kendall Township.

The driver, a 46-year-old female, and her passenger, a 22-year-old female, were taken to the hospital by Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District paramedics with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of other vehicle, Latreesa Chromy, 48 of the 7600 block of Sugar Maple Drive in Plainfield, was cited for improper lane use and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Deputies investigate violation of no contact order

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 10:01 p.m. Nov. 15 to the 9300 block of Route 34 in Bristol Township for a report of a violation of a stalking no contact order. The investigation is ongoing.

Deputies respond to burglary

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary in progress at 8:53 p.m. Nov. 15 in the 1600 block of Light Road in Oswego Township. This incident is under investigation.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run vehicle crash at 1:46 a.m. on Nov. 16 the area of Plainfield and Schlapp roads in Oswego Township.

Man charged on warrant

Gerardo Herrera, 33, of the 2000 block of Charles Lane in Aurora, was taken into custody on an Aurora Police Department warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of domestic battery after deputies conducted a traffic stop at 9:44 a.m. Nov. 16 on Fernwood Road near Roulock Road in Oswego Township.

Herrera was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing. Bond was set at 10% of $2,000.

Woman arrested on warrant

Leticia Rameriz, 45, of the 0-99 block of North Bereman Road in Boulder Hill, was taken into custody at 11:36 a.m. Nov. 16 at her residence when sheriff’s deputies served an arrest warrant on a charge of battery. Rameriz was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing. Bond was set at at 10% of $2,000.

Driving while license suspended

Joaquin Hernandez, 61, of the 400 block of Camden Avenue in Romeoville, was cited for driving on a suspended license after deputies conducted a traffic stop at 1:05 p.m. Nov. 16 on Route 71 near Minkler Road in NaAuSay Township. He was released on a recognizance bond.

Deputies investigate hit-and-run

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 1:50 p.m. Nov. 16 to the 3800 block of Eldamain Road in Little Rock Township for a report of a hit-and-run crash. The investigation is ongoing.

License suspended

George Brown, 58, of the 1000 Block of Marion Drive in Shorewood, was cited for driving while license suspended after deputies conducted a traffic stop at 4:59 a.m Nov. 18 at Grove and Wheeler roads in NaAuSay Township. He was released on a recognizance bond.

Man arrested on warrant

Isaiah A. Delgado, 23, of the 0-99 block of Crestwood Court in Boulder Hill was found to have an active Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of drunken driving, after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 10:53 a.m. Nov. 18 in the area of Circle Drive East and Crestwood Court in Boulder Hill.

Delgado was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County jail without incident, deputies said.

Traffic stop leads to warrant arrest

Rameez Saeed, 37, of the 6000 block of Kimball Avenue in Lincolnwood, was found to have an active warrant out of Kendall County for failure to appear in court on a charge of speeding, after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 3 p.m. Nov. 18 at Route 126 and Prairie Crossing in Kendall Township. He was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County jail.

Identity theft reported

Deputies responded at 3:49 p.m. Nov. 18 to the 0-99 block of Sierra Road in Boulder Hill for a report of identity theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Deputies responded at 4:24 p.m. Nov. 18 to the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill for a report of a hit-and-run traffic crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Driving on revoked license

Brenda L. Rangel, 41, of the 1500 block of Light Road in Oswego, was ticketed for driving with a revoked driver’s license after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 7:10 p.m. Nov. 18 in the 2000 block of Oswego Township. Rangel was cited and released on a recognizance bond.

Driving on suspended license

Kory M. Belcher, 26, of the 3000 block of Hoffman Street in Plano, was ticketed for with a suspended driver’s license after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 10:14 p.m. Nov. 18 on Waubonsee Drive near Route 34 in Little Rock Township. He was cited and released on a recognizance bond.

Woman arrested after arousing suspicion

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person at 11:39 p.m. Nov. 18 in the 2500 block of Light Road in Oswego Township, where they made contact with Icist Thomas, 21, of the 100 block of Kevin Lane in Oswego.

Deputies said Thomas was wanted on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of battery and a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of no valid driver’s license.

Bond on the warrants were set at 10% of $5,000 and 10% of $1,000, respectively. Thomas was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Man arrested on Kane County warrant

Kyle Rene Belcher, 27, of the 3000 block of Hoffman Street in Plano, was taken into custody on a Kane County warrant for a charge of contempt, after deputies conducted a traffic stop at 10:14 p.m. Nov. 18 Waubonsee Drive near Route 34 in Little Rock Township.

Bond on the warrant was set at $500 full cash. Belcher was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Juvenile cited for speeding

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed a 16-year-old juvenile from the 1000 block of LaSalle Road, Somonauk, for speeding 88 mph in a 55 mph zone at 10:48 p.m. Nov. 19. The juvenile was cited and released at the scene.

Cited for license violation

Sheriff’s deputies cited Jose A. Reyes-Campos, 23, of the 0-99 block of North Anderson Street, Aurora, with driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle he was driving for an equipment violation at 7:09 p.m. Nov. 19 in the area of Southeast River Road and River Bend Road in Montgomery. Reyes-Campos was released on a recognizance bond.

Oswego man arrested on DUI charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brian N. Wold, 44, of the 800 block of Colchester Drive, Oswego, at 8:02 p.m. Nov. 19 on a charge of driving under the influence after stopping the vehicle he was driving in the area of Eldamain Road and Galena Road in Bristol Township. Wold was transported to the county jail for processing.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of domestic battery they took at 10:42 p.m. Nov. 19 in the 0-99 block of Scarsdale Road in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeffrey C. Henslee, 52, of the 0-9 bock of Woodwind Drive, Sugar Grove, at 4:15 a.m. Nov. 20 after a traffic stop at Route 30 and Fifth Street. The sheriff’s office said Henslee was wanted on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of retail theft. He was transported to the county jail for processing.