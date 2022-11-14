Gil Morrison Scholarship plaque to be displayed at Sandwich High School

The Gil Morrison Memorial Scholarship Foundation recently presented Sandwich High School with a plaque featuring an engraved list of each Sandwich High School senior who has received the scholarship and with space for future winners. The scholarship has been awarded annually since 2018.

The Gil Morrison Memorial Scholarship Foundation was established after Morrison’s passing in January 2017.

Morrison worked in education for 34 years at Sandwich schools. He taught language arts, social studies and the Challenge gifted program. He coached sports and speech team, as well as directed school plays. Additionally, he served at the county and state levels as the Regional Superintendent of DeKalb County from 2003-2012.

Because of the generosity of family, friends, community members, former students and people across the country, scholarships are awarded to Sandwich High School seniors who are pursuing further education. Applicants are evaluated anonymously by a committee of educators based on grade-point average, financial need and involvement in school and community activities.