Sandwich church hosting free Christian concert Nov. 12

Award-winning guitarist and songwriter Josh Snodgrass will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Sandwich. Admission is free.

The evening will feature instrumental renditions of popular Christian hymns as well as a time of worship. In 2020, Snodgrass’ music went viral on YouTube and his channel now has garnered about 30 million views. With more than 14 million hours of watch time on the platform, he’s become one of the world’s most “listened to” solo guitarists.

Emmanuel Baptist church is at 701 Lions Road, Sandwich, IL 60548.