November 11, 2022
Shaw Local
Train Fun Run planned for Nov. 12

By Shaw Local News Network
Sixteen people enjoyed a train fun run sponsored by Open Roads ABATE of IL Chapter on Oct. 15. Attendees boarded a train departing from Aurora to their first stop at the Sanctuary in Brookfield, second stop at The Garage in Berwyn, and third stop at Phil’s Bar and Grill in Brookfield. Pictured boarding the train in Aurora for a fun-filled day are Frank Lorang, Marty Lincoln, Art Figgins, Chuck Wiese, Jane Corneils, Trina, Sam Mataya, and Cliff Oleson in front with Pete Totzke, Julius Matolek, Brenda Figgins, Val Lincoln and Steve Gaw.

Participants of a past train run board a train departing from Aurora. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Open Roads ABATE of Illinois Inc. Chapter Train Fun Run is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12.

Sign up will begin at 9:45 a.m. at the Aurora Train Station, 233 N. Broadway St. in Aurora. The train leaves promptly at 10:20 a.m. Buy tickets at the station for $10 a person; there is a $3 per ticket surcharge for buying a ticket on the train. In addition to the ticket, a $5 donation goes to safety and education programs.

The three stops planned each offer something special. New faces, same places, fun, friends, giveaways, games, T-shirts and coozies will be available for purchase.

All are welcome to participate on the Train Fun Run. For information, call Kevin at 815-545-6114 or Cliff at 630-552-3828.