Plano police reports / November 10, 2022

Information in the Nov. 10, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Warrant arrest after traffic stop

Plano police arrested Derrick McCollum, 41, of Pope Court, Plano, at 11:24 p.m. Nov. 1 after stopping the vehicle he was driving on Waubonsee Drive at Route 34. Police said McCollum was taken into custody on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence. He was transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending court proceedings.

Motorist stopped, cited

Plano police ticketed Nancy Sandoval, 30, of the 3200 block of Carey Street, Plano, for permitting an unauthorized person to drive after stopping her vehicle at 3:22 p.m. Nov. 7 in the 100 block of East Main Street. Police said Sandoval was given a notice to appear in court.