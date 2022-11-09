NCAA Signing Day: Kendall County athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday

Here is a list of athletes in the Record Newspapers coverage area scheduled to sign their national letter of intent on the National Signing Day of Nov. 9., or later this week.

Oswego

Bowling

Lani Breedlove – University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Swimming

Juliana Pignato – Ashland

Football

Braison Goehring – Aurora University

Cross Country

Audra Soderlind – Iowa

Softball

Zoe Precup – Wisconsin Lutheran

Corrin Kennedy – Jacksonville University

Soccer

Anna Johnson – Lindenwood University

Volleyball

Kennedy Hugunin – St. Ambrose University

Baseball

Ryan Miller – Southwestern Illinois College

Cade Duffin – Illinois-Springfield

Bryson Mello – Ft. Scott Community College

Tyler Stack – Xavier

Oswego East

Baseball

Eric Lewis – Kankakee Community College

Patrick Flynn – University of Marian

Basketball

Mekhi Lowery – Towson State

Swimming

Kennedy Grosklaus – Missouri State

Softball

Mia Corres – Rose State College

May Pasqualini – Missouri-St. Louis

Soccer

Emma Rosenthal – Illinois-Springfield

Erika Smiley – Iowa

Samantha McPhee – Tiffin University

Veronica Hamilton – Wisconsin-Platteville

Volleyball

Megan Maier – Lincoln Memorial University

Yorkville

Baseball

LeBaron Lee – Illinois State

Dale Horstmann – Huntington

Cross Country

Kate Melzer – Lewis University

Ben Whaley – Saginaw Valley State

Golf

Laine Leonard – Long Island University

Mia Natividad – Toledo

Softball

Madi Reeves – Miami (Ohio)

Yorkville Christian

Volleyball

Nina Schuberth – SEMO