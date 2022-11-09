NCAA Signing Day: Kendall County athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday

Here is a list of athletes in the Record Newspapers coverage area scheduled to sign their national letter of intent on the National Signing Day of Nov. 9., or later this week.
Oswego
Bowling
Lani Breedlove – University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Swimming
Juliana Pignato – Ashland
Football
Braison Goehring – Aurora University
Cross Country
Audra Soderlind – Iowa
Softball
Zoe Precup – Wisconsin Lutheran
Corrin Kennedy – Jacksonville University
Soccer
Anna Johnson – Lindenwood University
Volleyball
Kennedy Hugunin – St. Ambrose University
Baseball
Ryan Miller – Southwestern Illinois College
Cade Duffin – Illinois-Springfield
Bryson Mello – Ft. Scott Community College
Tyler Stack – Xavier
Oswego East
Baseball
Eric Lewis – Kankakee Community College
Patrick Flynn – University of Marian
Basketball
Mekhi Lowery – Towson State
Swimming
Kennedy Grosklaus – Missouri State
Softball
Mia Corres – Rose State College
May Pasqualini – Missouri-St. Louis
Soccer
Emma Rosenthal – Illinois-Springfield
Erika Smiley – Iowa
Samantha McPhee – Tiffin University
Veronica Hamilton – Wisconsin-Platteville
Volleyball
Megan Maier – Lincoln Memorial University
Yorkville
Baseball
LeBaron Lee – Illinois State
Dale Horstmann – Huntington
Cross Country
Kate Melzer – Lewis University
Ben Whaley – Saginaw Valley State
Golf
Laine Leonard – Long Island University
Mia Natividad – Toledo
Softball
Madi Reeves – Miami (Ohio)
Yorkville Christian
Volleyball
Nina Schuberth – SEMO