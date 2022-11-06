November 06, 2022
Hilltop Gardeners will meet in Oswego Nov. 10

By Shaw Local News Network

(Photo provided)

The next meeting of the Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club will be Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Oswego Public Library, 32 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Oswego. The meeting opens at 9 a.m. with social time; the program follows at 9:30 a.m.

“Responsible Outdoor Garden Lighting” will be presented by Drew Carhart, a member of the Illinois Coalition For Responsible Outdoor Lighting and founding member of the Naperville Astronomical Association. Carhart’s discussion will highlight how outdoor public lighting impacts the planet.

There is no cost and the public is invited to attend.

For information, call Debbie at 630-217-2943.