November 04, 2022
ABATE train run planned for Nov. 12

Participants of a past train run board a train departing from Aurora. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Open Roads ABATE of Illinois Inc. Chapter Train Fun Run is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12.

Sign up will begin at 9:45 a.m. at the Aurora Train Station, 233 N. Broadway St. in Aurora. The train leaves promptly at 10:20 a.m. Buy tickets at the station for $10 a person; there is a $3 per ticket surcharge for buying a ticket on the train. In addition to the ticket, a $5 donation goes to safety and education programs.

The three stops planned each offer something special. New faces, same places, fun, friends, giveaways, games, T-shirts and coozies will be available for purchase.

All are welcome to participate on the Train Fun Run. For information, call Kevin at 815-545-6114 or Cliff at 630-552-3828.