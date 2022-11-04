ABATE train run planned for Nov. 12

The Open Roads ABATE of Illinois Inc. Chapter Train Fun Run is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12.

Sign up will begin at 9:45 a.m. at the Aurora Train Station, 233 N. Broadway St. in Aurora. The train leaves promptly at 10:20 a.m. Buy tickets at the station for $10 a person; there is a $3 per ticket surcharge for buying a ticket on the train. In addition to the ticket, a $5 donation goes to safety and education programs.

The three stops planned each offer something special. New faces, same places, fun, friends, giveaways, games, T-shirts and coozies will be available for purchase.

All are welcome to participate on the Train Fun Run. For information, call Kevin at 815-545-6114 or Cliff at 630-552-3828.