Waubonsee Foundation Scholarship application opens Nov. 1

The Waubonsee Community College Foundation scholarship application, for use during the 2023-2024 academic year, will be available on Nov. 1. By completing one online application, current and prospective Waubonsee students are considered for all Foundation scholarship opportunities for which they meet the criteria. Currently, the Foundation administers over 160 scholarships, many with multiple awards ranging from $250 to $3,500.

During the 2022-2023 academic year, the Waubonsee Community College Foundation awarded scholarships totaling over $343,500 to 311 recipients. Interested applicants can learn more by visiting waubonsee.edu/foundationscholarships. Questions about the Foundation scholarship program should be directed to the Development Office at foundation@waubonsee.edu or 630-466-2316..