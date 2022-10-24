Waubonsee hosting College Night at Sugar Grove campus Tuesday

Waubonsee Community College will host College Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, on its Sugar Grove Campus in the Academic and Professional Center.

Waubonsee’s annual College Night is a free event designed for students, parents and community residents to get as much information as possible about choosing a college. There will be representatives from more than 100 public and private colleges and universities from across the country to answer questions in person. There will be informational presentations on topics such as choosing a college, choosing a major, financial aid and how to easily transfer from Waubonsee Community College to complete a bachelor’s degree at a chosen four-year institution.

Attendees will have the opportunity to receive a campus tour of the Sugar Grove Campus. For information about College Night and to RSVP for the campus tour, visit waubonsee.edu/collegenight.