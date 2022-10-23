Yorkville Public Library lists upcoming teen programs

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming programs for teens.

TAG- Teen Advisory Group: First and third Tuesdays of each month, 3 to 4 p.m. Teens in grades 8-12 get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library and how to provide for Yorkville. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

Dungeons and Dragons: Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 25, the library will host a Dungeons and Dragons club for children ages 10-17. Games are held in the YPL break room on Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. Dungeons and Dragons is a fantasy role-playing game, allowing players to collaborate as storytellers. Sign up for the six-week campaign on the YPL website. No experience necessary, though experienced players are welcome. Space is limited.

Harry Potter Book Club: Thursday, Oct. 27, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hey Muggles, Harry Potter Book Club is back. Join Mackenzie each month for a magical discussion on each book in the series. Read “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” for the Oct. 27 meeting. The group will discuss the book and participate in fun activities. Register at YPL website under Calendar of Events.

Young Adult Book Club: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 4 to 4:45 p.m. Mackenzie will lead the group in a discussion about this month’s book. The book is available for pick up starting Nov. 8 at the Youth Service desk. Registration is required.

My College Planning: Scholarships, Grants & Loans: Nov. 9, 7 p.m. This webinar will uncover the best college cost-reduction strategies and reveal little-known asset, borrowing, and savings methods. Learn insider information on scholarships, grants, and loans to help make your college planning both successful and affordable. Register in advance here: https://bit.ly/yorkvillelibrary11.

Cupcake Decorating: December, time and date TBA. Watch for more information.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. The library now offers online registration at yorkville.lib.il.us/. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us or check out the library Facebook page or Twitter at Yorkvillekidsread.