Oswegoland Senior & Community Center hosting free Medicare forum

The Oswegoland Senior & Community Center will host its annual free Medicare forum from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the upper level of the center at 3525 Route 34, Oswego. The forum also will be presented via Zoom.

The annual Medicare forum is a must attend those new to Medicare and for current beneficiaries. An expert panel will present Supplement & Advantage Plans, 2023 Medicare updates, Hospital Stay and Post Hospital/Medicare, Veterans Benefits/Medicare and Immunizations/Medicare.

The Medicare Forum is hosted by Oswegoland Senior & Community Center and Senior Services Associates. The forum and morning refreshments are sponsored by Alden of Waterford.

Advance registration is required for in-person and virtual invitation. To register, call the Oswegoland Senior & Community Center at 630-554-5602 by noon, Friday, Oct. 21.