Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 18: Newark volleyball clinches share of Little Ten title

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Newark d. Somonauk 25-11, 25-8
Lauren Ulrich had nine assists, seven kills and two aces and Kiara Wesseh five kills for Newark (25-9, 9-1), which clinched a share of the Little Ten Conference regular season championship. Bre Dixon added four kills and Taylor Kruser eight digs for the Norsemen.
Yorkville d. Plainfield East 25-13, 25-16
The Foxes avenged their loss from the weekend against Plainfield East to complete a program sweep on Senior Night. Athena Westphal had four kills, Hailey Fedanzo-Dudley six kills, Gabi Mays with three kills and nine digs and Keelyn Muell two kills, eight assists and six digs for Yorkville (16-16, 3-7).
Sycamore d. Sandwich 25-17, 25-16
Alexis Sexton had nine assists and six digs, Alana Stahl five kills and four digs, Claire Allen three kills, two blocks and three digs and Breanna Sexton 10 digs for Sandwich (12-21, 2-11).
Parkview Christian d. Christian Life 25-15, 25-16