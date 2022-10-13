Yorkville promotes two police officers to top command roles

YORKVILLE – It was only 11 months ago that Yorkville police officer Garrett Carlyle was promoted to commander. Now, Carlyle has been promoted yet again, to deputy chief of field operations.

Taking Carlyle’s place as commander is Patrick McMahon, another veteran Yorkville law enforcement officer.

Mayor John Purcell administered the oath of office to the two men in front of a large crowd of family members and fellow officers from Yorkville and other area departments at the Oct. 11 Yorkville City Council meeting.

Carlyle and McMahon join Chief James Jensen and Deputy Chief Ray Mikolasek to form the Yorkville Police Department’s top command staff.

Deputy Chief Behr Pfizenmaier, who has been eager to return to the city’s streets, has been reassigned as a patrol sergeant.

Mikolasek, until now the deputy chief for field operations, shifts to a new role as well, as deputy chief for support services.

Before the mayor swore in Carlyle and McMahon, Jensen made a point of thanking their wives and other family members for the sacrifices they make.

Carlyle is a 15-year veteran of the department, working in about every role the department has to offer

Carlyle has been a patrol officer, shift supervisor, master firearms instructor, detective, internet crimes investigator and undercover narcotics officer.

In addition, Carlyle has served with the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force and the Kendall County Special Response Team, a tactical unit.

Carlyle is a graduate of Northern Illinois University.

McMahon is an 18-year veteran with Yorkville police, serving as a patrol officer, shift supervisor, field training officer, internet crimes investigator and as an assistant command with the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force.

For the last four years, McMahon has been working as a detective sergeant and continues as the department’s evidence custodian.

McMahon is a graduate of Western Illinois University.

Carlyle and McMahon have plenty of experience working together, including service a detectives.