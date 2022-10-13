Yorkville police reports Oct. 13, 2022

Information in Police Reports Oct. 13, 2022 is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Collision results in traffic charge

Jacob Jaramillo, 21, of Homewood was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident in connection with a rear-end collision at 10:56 a.m. Oct. 4 at the intersection of routes 126 and 47. There were no injuries.

Traffic stop nets charge

Levi Samago, 19, of the 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Aurora was cited with no valid driver’s at 3:47 a.m. Oct. 6 at the intersection of Route 71 and Identa Road. Police said Samago was stopped for speeding.

License plate stolen

Police are investigating the theft of a license plate sometime before 5:15 p.m. Oct. 8 from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Yellowstone Lane.

Vehicle strikes deer

A vehicle driven by a juvenile struck a deer at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 8 on Kennedy Road near McHugh Road. The driver was traveling east on Kennedy when the animal bounded into the roadway. The vehicle hit the deer with its front end, causing damage.

Man charged in rear-end collision

A Plano man was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving on an expired license at 7:05 a.m. Oct. 6 on Galena Road west of Route 47.

Police said Michael Lippert, 19, of the 1300 block of Eldamain Road was traveling east on Galena when he struck the rear end of another vehicle. There were no injuries.

City traffic signal knocked over

A city of Yorkville traffic signal at the intersection of Route 47 and Waterpark Way was knocked over at 9:38 a.m. Oct. 6 when it was stuck by a lawn mower on the west side of the highway.

Rear-end collision results in traffic charge

Christopher Bazos, 35, of the 1500 block of Stoneridge Court in Yorkville was ticketed with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident in connection with a rear-end collision at 5:23 p.m. Oct. 10 at the intersection of routes 126 and 47. Police said there were no injuries and damage to the vehicles was minor.