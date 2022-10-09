Armed Forces Run raises money for monument

The American Legion Riders Post 181 of Sandwich sponsored the 10th annual Armed Forces Ride on Saturday, Sept. 24, to raise funds for a monument to be dedicated to the men and women who served in the Middle East Conflict and the war on terrorism.

The ride, with about 37 bikes participating, began and ended at the Sandwich VFW Legion with stops in Morris, Ottawa and DeKalb.

Post 181 raffled several gift baskets. Participants also enjoyed food before and after the ride.

For more information about the American Legion Riders Post 181, visit the post’s Facebook page or call Director Bob Lawrence at 815-786-8334.