Plano police reports / Oct. 6, 2022

Motorist ticket for street racing, aggravated speeding

Plano police ticketed Jesus Zaragoza Jr., 18, of the 300 block of Hubbard Circle, Plano, with street racing and aggravated speeding at 9 p.m. Sept. 28 on Route 34 at Lakewood Springs Drive. Police said Zaragoza’s vehicle was one of two vehicles actively engaging in a street race on Route 34 through the city. Zaragoza was booked and released pending a court appearance.

Juvenile cited for aggravated speeding

Plano police ticketed a male juvenile driver for aggravated speeding at 4:35 p.m. Sept. 30 in the area of North Eldamain Road and Galena Road. Police said the juvenile was issued a notice to appear citation and released pending a court appearance.