A 42 year-old woman was struck by a motor vehicle at 11:08 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in the 200 block of Morgan Valley Drive in Oswego, according to village police.

Police said the woman was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

The driver of the vehicle, a 43 year-old Oswego man, was not injured.

Police said the crash is pending investigation.