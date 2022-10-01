Yorkville Public Library announces adult programming for October

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming adult programs.

Internet to Go--Laptop Kits and Hotspots: Great for schoolwork, creating resumes, filling out job applications, streaming entertainment, and more. Hotspots and Laptop Kits (which include a hotspot) check out for two weeks at a time and are available to Yorkville Library patrons ages 18 and older.

Computer Basics for Seniors: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. In this series of computer classes, library staff will help senior patrons understand the basics of their home computer or laptop, helping them become more familiar with basic skills and comfortable with the devices. Facebook Basics 1 - Oct, 5; Facebook Basics 2 - Oct. 12; Pinterest Basics 1 - Oct. 19; Pinterest Basics 2 - Oct. 26.

An Evening with Jesmyn Ward: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Illinois Libraries Present brings us the second in their 2022-23 series of visits from best-selling authors. This month we will get a visit from best-selling author and two-time National Book Award winner (the only African American author to win the award twice), Jesmyn Ward. Ward is best known for her novels “Sing, Unburied Sing” and “Salvage the Bones.”

Health & Wellness: Helping You Navigate Medicare: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 10:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, 9:30 a.m. For seniors currently on Medicare, this special program will be hosted by Medicare expert Cindy Fields, discussing the ins and outs of Medicare, helping seniors understand their options and the coverage they have.

Books & Cooks Book Club: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m. This new book club will meet for the first time this month. It’s a book club for readers who like to eat… or is it a book club for eaters who like to read? Foodies who love books might enjoy this fun new club - we’ll read something new each month (food books, novels, memoirs, non-fiction…) then at our meeting we’ll share our thoughts on the book and share any recipes or snacks that were inspired by the reading. Registration is requested and newcomers are welcome.

Horror Book Club: Monday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m. Do you love the spooky and the creepy, the scary and the eerie? This book group might be right up your dark, ominous alley. Reading new and classic horror fiction, this new book group will meet the fourth Monday of every month. Join us for the first meeting to get to know the group and select the first few books we’ll enjoy together. Registration is requested and newcomers are welcome!

Learn to Play Dungeons & Dragons: Thursdays, Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 4 p.m. Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are every Thursday evening for ages 18+. Meetings are held in the library board room.

Roaming Readers: Fridays, Oct. 7 and 21, 9 a.m., weather permitting. Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot closest to Fox Road and walk from there. Registration required.

Threads and More Group: Oct. 4, 10 a.m., in person and via Zoom. This group meets on the first Tuesday of each month in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. It is for people who like to knit, crochet, quilt, sew, or needlepoint. Bring your unfinished project to work on during the meeting. This is a great time to meet fellow “threaders” for a creativity blast. No registration is required. Contact the library for Zoom link information.

Chair Yoga: Thursdays, Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10:15 a.m. Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: Wednesday, Oct. 12, noon, in person and via Zoom. This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month in the boardroom on the second floor. Participants are welcome to bring their lunch to this meeting. No registration is required, and newcomers are welcome. Contact the library for Zoom link information.

“Makerspace Tuesday” Craft Programs: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. In this monthly Makers Series, library staff will lead a morning and an evening group on a fun activity involving wood block printing. We will learn to carve and paint wooden blocks, then transfer the images we create onto fabric or paper.

Men’s Book Club: Thursday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m., in person and via Zoom. The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome. This group meets in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room; contact the library for Zoom link information.

Monday Movie Madness: Monday, Oct. 31, 1 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon movie on the last Monday of each month in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. The movie for October is “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story,” the 2021 biographical drama about the life of an unlikely grocery store clerk to NFL superstar, Kurt Warner. Registration is required.

Creative Writing Group: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., in person and via Zoom. Whether you are looking to write the next thriller, your biography, a short story, or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing. No registration is required. This group meets in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room; contact the library for Zoom link information.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us