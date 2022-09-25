Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday-Saturday,Sept. 23-24: Christ Keleba gets sixth hat trick, Plano soccer ties win record

BOYS SOCCER
Plano 3, Somonauk 1
Christ Keleba recorded his sixth hat trick of the season with three goals, and Santiago Cervantes assisted two of them for the Reapers (11-6-1), who tied a school record for wins. Henry Trujillo added an assist and Juan Quinones had eight saves in goal.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sandwich
Sandwich’s Sunny Weber won the JV girls race and the Sandwich boys placed seventh out of 22 teams. Wyatt Miller placed third with a time of 15:52, Mat Cryer was 17th in 16:27 and Hudson Wills was 41st in 17:06. Weber won the JV race in a lifetime best 17:59.
BOYS GOLF
Chestern 207, Parkview Christian 228