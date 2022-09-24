Kendall County marriage licenses / Sept. 22

Alec M. Mingl and Emma L. Shaw, both of Elburn
William A.G. Cathey and Melissa J. Naberhaus, both of East Syracuse, NY
Christian R. Casanova and Urszula Chrobak, both of Midlothian
Kyle B. Jensen and McKenna G. Kurth, both of St. Charles, MO
Jacob A. Lopez and Maureen M. Rodriguez, both of Lockport
Glen A. Cramer and Seraphi E. Kalinowski, both of Montgomery
Jordyn L. Moore and Rebecka A. Anderson, both of Orland Park
Sigmund A. Grant and Cassandra M. Stawiarski, both of Shorewood
John C. Wisner and Amanda L. Spinasanto, both of Mesa
Alexander J. Morse and Maggie R. Chengary, both of Romeoville
Zachary W. Alesky and McKenna L. Montgomery, both of Marseilles
Joseph A. Torres, of Montgomery, and Julia I. Solis, of Plainfield